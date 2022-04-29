Econet brings 5G to Bulawayo at ZITF2022

The country’s largest mobile network operator, Econet yesterday launched its 5G service in Bulawayo at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022). This was at the company’s very impressive ZITF2022 installation which dwarfed what was in the main hall, we even started chucking figures, guessing as to how much Econet paid to reserve such a large space. Anyway, after we got a tour of what the staff called “the Econet Experience“, the MNO launched its 5G service.

You can check out the Econet 5G event as well as a tour of their ZITF2022 installation with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

So for those who might not know, Econet already has a 5G base station at Avondale and the launch of their Bulawayo installation was much the same as what we saw in Harare. In the demonstration, we got yesterday the live test registered speeds of 1.1Gps and they were able to download a 2.5 GB game in 25 seconds.

Impressive speeds, but this is similar to what we witnessed at the Harare launch. The only difference between the Econet’s 5G events in Harare and Bulawayo is that the former is running Eriksson equipment and the latter is using ZTE. There was no specific reason given for the change in supplier. But if we are to hazard a guess, it might be that they got a better deal, price-wise, with ZTE.

As for 5G base stations, the only one currently active right now is at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo. There are 4 more planned for Byo in the CBD, we were also told that we should expect 5G to also be rolled out in Victoria Falls, Mutare in the near future.

