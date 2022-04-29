Freshly RBZ approved Access Forex gave us a tour of their ZITF2022 Booth

Earlier this week we reported on Access Forex getting Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) approval to resume domestic (city to city) remittances. During our travels at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022), we got a chance to talk to Shingai J. Koti, the Chief Marketing Officer at Access Forex. She was also kind enough to give us a tour of their stand at ZITF2022. Additionally, Access Forex debuted its mobile application at ZITF2022 on iOS and Android.

You can check out Access Forex’s booth at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF2022) with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here

For those who might be wondering, Access Forex charges 3% for domestic remittances and 8.5% for international money transfers. This puts them in and around what the rest of the competition is charging on both fronts.

International remittance services fees

Domestic remittance services fees

Limit Fees Cost of sending US$100 BancABC City Hopper US$250 for non-BancABC customers

US$500 for BancABC customers 3% US$3.00 Access Forex – 3% US$3.00 Mukuru US$1000 7% US$7.00 NBS InstaCash – 3% US$3.00 Steward Remit – 2% US$2.00 MojoMula – 5% US$5.00 EcoCash Remit US$250 for unregistered users

US$500 for registered customers variable link to charges here –