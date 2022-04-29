Techzim

ISP Spotting at ZITF2022: WE FOUND ZODSAT!!!!!

TelOne, ZODSAT, Vsat

For those who have been around Techzim for a while the name, ZODSAT won’t be a new one. They have been around for a while and offer VSAT services much like TelOne, Liquid Home and Utande. We got a chance to talk to the team they sent to Bulawayo about what they have been up to and you can watch that with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it on YouTube directly with the link here.

Here’s how ZODSAT’s VSAT prices compare to other operators on the market.

ZODSATLiquid Home VSATTelOne VSATUtande VSAT
5GB

Downloads at 5Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
155GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 5GB
10pm-6am – 150GB

USD20		Download Up to 2 Mbps
Upload Up to 512 Kbps
20Gb Per Month

USD219		Konnect 25GB

Download Speed 10 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps

USD 110
10GB Data
40GB Bonus Time Data

16/3 Mbps Speed

USD34
10GB

Downloads at 10Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
160GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 10GB
10pm-6am – 150GB

USD40		Download Up to 3 Mbps
Upload Up to 512 Kbps
30Gb Per Month

USD273		Konnect 50GB

Download Speed 20 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps

USD125		20GB Data
80GB Bonus Time Data

16/3 Mbps Speed

USD75
25GB

Downloads at 10Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
175GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 25GB
10pm-6am – 150GB

USD100		Download Up to 4 Mbps
Upload Up to 512 Kbps
40Gb Per Month

USD437		 Konnect 100GB

Download Speed 25 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps

USD166		30GB Data
120GB Bonus Time Data

16/3 Mbps Speed

USD90
50GB

Downloads at 20Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
350GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 50GB
10pm-6am – 300GB

USD200		Download Up to 10 Mbps.
Upload Up to 1 Mbps.
50GB Per Month

USD667		 Konnect Unlimited

Download Speed 25 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps

USD560		50GB Data
40GB Bonus Time Data

25/6 Mbps Speed

USD119
100GB

Downloads at 25Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
400GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 100GB
10pm-6am – 300GB

USD350		75GB Data
80GB Bonus Time Data

25/6 Mbps Speed

USD135

Unlimited

Downloads at 20Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
UNLIMITED
Monthly downlink & bonus volume allowance

USD405		100GB Data
120GB Bonus Time Data

USD156

One thought on “ISP Spotting at ZITF2022: WE FOUND ZODSAT!!!!!

  1. VSAT is that internet accessible through satellite dish here 😋 and is it accessible anywhere in Zimbabwe as long as you have the necessary equipment or it has areas of coverage ? And how much does each of the above service providers charge for kits of VSAT

    Reply

