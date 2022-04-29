ISP Spotting at ZITF2022: WE FOUND ZODSAT!!!!!

For those who have been around Techzim for a while the name, ZODSAT won’t be a new one. They have been around for a while and offer VSAT services much like TelOne, Liquid Home and Utande. We got a chance to talk to the team they sent to Bulawayo about what they have been up to and you can watch that with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it on YouTube directly with the link here.
Here’s how ZODSAT’s VSAT prices compare to other operators on the market.
|ZODSAT
|Liquid Home VSAT
|TelOne VSAT
|Utande VSAT
|5GB
Downloads at 5Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
155GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 5GB
10pm-6am – 150GB
USD20
|Download Up to 2 Mbps
Upload Up to 512 Kbps
20Gb Per Month
USD219
|Konnect 25GB
Download Speed 10 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps
USD 110
|10GB Data
40GB Bonus Time Data
16/3 Mbps Speed
USD34
|10GB
Downloads at 10Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
160GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 10GB
10pm-6am – 150GB
USD40
|Download Up to 3 Mbps
Upload Up to 512 Kbps
30Gb Per Month
USD273
|Konnect 50GB
Download Speed 20 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps
USD125
|20GB Data
80GB Bonus Time Data
16/3 Mbps Speed
USD75
|25GB
Downloads at 10Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
175GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 25GB
10pm-6am – 150GB
USD100
|Download Up to 4 Mbps
Upload Up to 512 Kbps
40Gb Per Month
USD437
| Konnect 100GB
Download Speed 25 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps
USD166
|30GB Data
120GB Bonus Time Data
16/3 Mbps Speed
USD90
|50GB
Downloads at 20Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
350GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 50GB
10pm-6am – 300GB
USD200
|Download Up to 10 Mbps.
Upload Up to 1 Mbps.
50GB Per Month
USD667
| Konnect Unlimited
Download Speed 25 Mbps
Upload Speed 3 Mbps
USD560
|50GB Data
40GB Bonus Time Data
25/6 Mbps Speed
USD119
|100GB
Downloads at 25Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
400GB Total Monthly Data Allowance
6am-10pm – 100GB
10pm-6am – 300GB
USD350
|75GB Data
80GB Bonus Time Data
25/6 Mbps Speed
USD135
|Unlimited
Downloads at 20Mbps
Uploads at 3Mbps
UNLIMITED
Monthly downlink & bonus volume allowance
USD405
|100GB Data
120GB Bonus Time Data
USD156
VSAT is that internet accessible through satellite dish here 😋 and is it accessible anywhere in Zimbabwe as long as you have the necessary equipment or it has areas of coverage ? And how much does each of the above service providers charge for kits of VSAT