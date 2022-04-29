ISP Spotting at ZITF2022: WE FOUND ZODSAT!!!!!

For those who have been around Techzim for a while the name, ZODSAT won’t be a new one. They have been around for a while and offer VSAT services much like TelOne, Liquid Home and Utande. We got a chance to talk to the team they sent to Bulawayo about what they have been up to and you can watch that with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it on YouTube directly with the link here.

Here’s how ZODSAT’s VSAT prices compare to other operators on the market.

ZODSAT Liquid Home VSAT TelOne VSAT Utande VSAT 5GB



Downloads at 5Mbps

Uploads at 3Mbps

155GB Total Monthly Data Allowance

6am-10pm – 5GB

10pm-6am – 150GB



USD20 Download Up to 2 Mbps

Upload Up to 512 Kbps

20Gb Per Month



USD219 Konnect 25GB



Download Speed 10 Mbps

Upload Speed 3 Mbps



USD 110

10GB Data

40GB Bonus Time Data



16/3 Mbps Speed



USD34

10GB



Downloads at 10Mbps

Uploads at 3Mbps

160GB Total Monthly Data Allowance

6am-10pm – 10GB

10pm-6am – 150GB



USD40 Download Up to 3 Mbps

Upload Up to 512 Kbps

30Gb Per Month



USD273 Konnect 50GB



Download Speed 20 Mbps

Upload Speed 3 Mbps



USD125 20GB Data

80GB Bonus Time Data



16/3 Mbps Speed



USD75 25GB



Downloads at 10Mbps

Uploads at 3Mbps

175GB Total Monthly Data Allowance

6am-10pm – 25GB

10pm-6am – 150GB



USD100 Download Up to 4 Mbps

Upload Up to 512 Kbps

40Gb Per Month



USD437 Konnect 100GB



Download Speed 25 Mbps

Upload Speed 3 Mbps



USD166 30GB Data

120GB Bonus Time Data



16/3 Mbps Speed



USD90 50GB



Downloads at 20Mbps

Uploads at 3Mbps

350GB Total Monthly Data Allowance

6am-10pm – 50GB

10pm-6am – 300GB



USD200 Download Up to 10 Mbps.

Upload Up to 1 Mbps.

50GB Per Month



USD667 Konnect Unlimited



Download Speed 25 Mbps

Upload Speed 3 Mbps



USD560 50GB Data

40GB Bonus Time Data



25/6 Mbps Speed



USD119 100GB



Downloads at 25Mbps

Uploads at 3Mbps

400GB Total Monthly Data Allowance

6am-10pm – 100GB

10pm-6am – 300GB



USD350 75GB Data

80GB Bonus Time Data



25/6 Mbps Speed



USD135



Unlimited



Downloads at 20Mbps

Uploads at 3Mbps

UNLIMITED

Monthly downlink & bonus volume allowance



USD405 100GB Data

120GB Bonus Time Data



USD156