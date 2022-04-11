OK is ditching physical coupons & going digital for Grand Challenge Promotion

One of the country’s oldest promotions, the OK Grand Challenge is back and is sticking digital channels according to the launch event for the annual promotion held late last week.

You can watch the launch event on YouTube with the player below or by clicking the link here

The last edition of the OK Grand Challenge Promotion held in 2021 was the first totally digital edition without any physical entry coupons as we embraced the digital era expedited by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic as well technological advancements.

The 2022 edition has more than 40 participating suppliers hence its customers will be treated to “great savings and massive discounts” throughout the promotional period which kicks off on 8 April 2022.

“We are excited to launch the 2022 OK Grand Challenge. The theme for this year is ‘Race 2 Happiness’ (#Race2Happiness) which is a direct link between the iconic horse race and our re-imagined vision. We aim to create theatres of happiness, by planting smiles on our customers, suppliers, shareholders, employees and ultimately the communities we operate in” Max Karombo, CEO for OK Zimbabwe.

The promotion will run from April until June 2022 in all OK stores nationwide. This year. the entry mechanics for the promotion have been re-imagined to make it easier for the regular shopper to register and enter into the “Race 2 Happiness” OK Grand Challenge promotion.

How to enter

At the launch event for the OK Grand Challenge, customers were encouraged to register through its WhatsApp platform (0788788034), by visiting OK Zimbabwe’s website (link here) or via the OK Mobile application (Android).

I can imagine the most popular digital way of registering might be through WhatsApp and here’s how you do it:

Send the message “Hi” to 0788188034 and you’ll get a list of options.

Select Option 1 “Register Here”

You’ll then need to enter your first and last name as they appear on your National Identification Documents.

Next, You’ll need to enter your date of birth in the DD MM YEAR (e.g 01 01 1910)

ID Number comes next and after than confirm.

The last step is entering yourself into the OK Grand Challenge promotion with your cellphone number.

You’ll receive an SMS from OK with the password that you can use on its mobile application and website.

Through the WhatsApp chatbot, you will be able to check your entries as well as shop through the chat. If you select that option you’ll be given a direct WhatsApp link to the stores depending on your location.

For those who are not on WhatsApp or don’t have access to a wider internet bundle, OK Zimbabwe says that they have acquired USSD codes from all the mobile network operators. The shortcodes are not yet up and running but we were informed that they will be available to the public shortly. But in the meantime, those who want to enter (and don’t have a smart or WhatsApp capable phone) can go to any of the OK branches countrywide.

Prizes

Customers have multiple chances of winning a car in any of the draws: Weekly, Supplier, Shop Easy and the Grand Draw. There are 43 Nissan NP200s up for grabs ladies and gentlemen and a Ford Ranger to top it all up.

All shoppers are urged to be fully registered in the Shop Easy Club which means an automatic entry for the Weekly, Supplier, Shop Easy and Grand Draw Prize. One purchase can give a customer a chance to win in any or all of these four draws.

Prizes include weekly grocery vouchers as well as Nissan NP200s plus the Grand Prize of a Ford Ranger. The Grand Finale will be at the MTC Borrowdale Race Course on 4 June 2022 where the lucky vehicle winners will be announced.

“We are extremely grateful to our customers and suppliers for believing itooted for making th, year’s edition possible. A big thank you to thousands of customers who walk through the doors of our stores every single day. The 2022 OK Grand Challenge is here and we urge everyone to visit our stores and experience for themselves the great savings at hand” Max Karombo, CEO for OK Zimbabwe.

