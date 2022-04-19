TelOne customers, a stuck digger is the reason why you don’t have internet

State-owned telecommunications company TelOne has announced to its customers in some suburbs in Harare that if they were experiencing an internet outage it is because of a construction accident that damaged a fibre cable.

TelOne’s statement on the internet outage caused by the fibre break reads as follows:

TelOne sincerely apologises for service disruption in the Tynwald North and South, Maranatha, Bloomingdale, Madokero, Westlea, Dawnview and Nkwisi Gardens areas. An excavator damaged our main fibre line as it was offloaded at a school in the area and unfortunately got stuck in the mud. The same excavator also damaged water pipes which has made the process of service restoration all the more difficult. We are working together with the construction company responsible for the excavator to have it removed so that internet connectivity can be restored. The inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. TelOne on Twitter

The situation for TelOne, as said in its press release, has been complicated by the damage to the water line which will need the local authority to attend to before the company can begin to work on the fibre line.

It’s a case of déjà vu because just last month ZOL or now known as Liquid home suffered a fibre cable break between Zimbabwe and South Africa. The team at Liquid were able to get the situation restored, however looking at the comments under TelOne’s post this morning, it looks like this was something that the internet service provider hadn’t clearly communicated early…

It also should be mentioned that this isn’t TelOne’s fault, it’s an unfortunate event that has a number of moving parts the telecoms company has to navigate to restore service.

Hopefully, the local authority can get things moving quickly so TelOne can attend to the fibre cable.

