Zim entrepreneurs! There is US$50K up for grabs, do you have what it takes?

Game Changers Zimbabwe has announced a US$50,000 competition for 30 local entrepreneurs to secure funding, mentorship, investment and a full-stack business support system. The initiative is seeking to develop Zimbabwe through empowering a new generation of Zimbabwean youth entrepreneurs with equity investments, mentorship and advisory support.

The goals for the program are to:

Create sustainable jobs in Zimbabwe.

Educate the youth on start-ups.

Create 10 companies with a million-dollar turnover

What do you need to do to enter Game Changers Zimbabwe?

Complete a short application form to be reviewed by financial analysts for business viability and impact.

Applicants must be 35 years of age and below

Only businesses under 2 years are eligible

Applicants must be Zimbabwean citizens

For those selected there will be a three-day Bootcamp where the Game Changers team will hone your idea and sharpen your skills for the pitch day. Next, you’ll present your idea to a panel of judges and investors to test the robustness of your business model and those that make it will get access to funding as well as mentorship, advisory, marketing, legal, accounting and much more.

According to the Game Changers website applications close on the 15th of April 2022 and you can find the form with the link here

You should also check out

We were joined by Dream VC cofounder Mark Kleyner. We talked about venture capital, angel investing and all things funding. Mark and Dream VC are not your typical VC outfit. Unlike those you know, their focus is on Africa, just like Transsion.

Mark shares his view on the good, the bad and the ugly of the venture capital industry in Africa. For example, you have heard that in the last decade, over 75% of the African startups that received funding had no black cofounder. We discuss what’s going on there and more. You can listen to or download that conversation with the player below or the link here