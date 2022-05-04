The 70th Annual 4×4 Jamboree happened this weekend and there were plenty of premium dealers showcasing some brand new Zimbabwean road capable vehicles.

Some of the brands worth mentioning are Mitsubishi Triton, Haval, and GWM P Series from Zimoco, Toyota Hilux, Prado and Land Cruiser from Toyota Zimbabwe, Isuzu D-Max pickups and M-UX SUVs from Autoworld Zimbabwe, Nissan Navara and Magnite from Nissan Clover Leaf Motors and Ford Rangers, Ford Everest, Renault Duster and Renault Triber from Duly’s Motors.

Some of these very shiny pickups and SUVs also ran at the 4×4 obstacle course where they got a thorough beating. For some it was plain sailing, other’s barely made it and some ended up needing a tow. All the action is in this video.

Also Read