Econet sending flash SMS now, essentially running full screen ads for their products

I have never opted out of receiving any SMSes from Econet or its subsidiaries. I know, I’m a crazy person. If you have never used an Econet line or if you opted out years ago and are rusty on the extent of the problem, Econet loves sending promotional texts.

So why haven’t I opted out? It all started with a heavy case of FOMO (fear of missing out) and as Econet cranked up their SMS sending to ridiculous levels, FOMO transformed into curiosity.

I wondered if there was a limit to what and how frequently they would send and I can tell you right now that if there is a limit, we’re yet to reach it. I’m never going to opt out, I have to see where this goes.

Believe it or not but Econet is actually innovating in the promotional SMS sending space. Today, I received a flash SMS and I can’t stop smiling. I had only read about flash SMSes and about how they never caught on but I’ve received one now and that’s one item off my bucket list.

Message says: Join us on the 3rd of July for the Econet Vic Falls Marathon. Register now on www.vicfallsmarathon.com & catch ZimbabweΦs Big 3 Artist Live on stage! #RunTheBig3

Listen, I’ll be the first to admit I’ve gotten chubby the longer I’ve worked from home and that I could probably do with the exercise. However, did they need to take over my whole screen to promote the Vic Falls Marathon? I’m not too sure.

What is a flash SMS?

A flash SMS (class 0 SMS) is a special type of text message that displays immediately on the mobile phone screen without the user having to take any action to read it.

The flash SMS displays on the full screen and displays over whatever app was on. If the phone was locked, the user will get the same full screen experience when they eventually turn their phone’s screen on.

The SMS disappears for good if the user dismisses it. The SMS won’t go away on its own though. The user has to dismiss it meaning they will interact with it whether they want to or not. There is also now an option to save the message to the inbox if the user finds it useful.

Flash SMS started out in the late 1990s and the thinking was that it was more attention grabbing than standard SMS. That’s true. However, it is also much more annoying too. Meaning its attention grab works against it when all is said and done.

Do we need flash SMS today?

Do we need flash SMS in the era of the smartphone? I think not. I already get flashes of the messages I receive in the form of notification banners. Granted, the banners disappear on their own and only appear if I’m actively using the phone.

That’s still not a problem though, there will be a notification on my lock screen and in the notification shade alerting me that I received a text. I also get to preview the first few sentences of the SMS from those notifications too.

That feels like overkill, even before resorting to taking over the full screen like flash SMS does.

In any case, 90% of SMS marketing messages are read within 3 minutes of receipt. Meaning companies do not have to resort to flash SMS because the messages are read quickly anyway.

In the Econet case I mentioned above, I knew about the Vic Falls Marathon already. How could I not when today’s flash message was the third promotional message about it just this week.

And even if I hadn’t heard about it, I would have gotten to a standard SMS on it in 3 minutes.

The only instances I can see where flash SMS would be useful is when they are warning us about impending disasters like cyclones or heat waves. In those cases I can see myself actually appreciating a flash SMS.

The evidence shows that even in such cases, not all appreciate receiving SMSes from their carrier. Remember someone took Econet to court to stop them from sending COVID SMS updates and succeeded.

When the flash SMS is about a marathon happening 700km away and not for another 2 months, it’s more likely to annoy me than impress me.

That said, I feel like participating this year for some reason. So maybe the flash SMS did it’s job, and to that I can only say, fair play Econet.

Typical inbox of an Econet customer

Earlier I mentioned that Econet sends promotional SMSes like you wouldn’t believe. You better believe because I have receipts.

Screenshot showing promotional SMSes from EconetHelp, YoNumbers, YoFootball, YoGamez, Soccerzone, CallStatus, +263767

I don’t mind these messages because I consciously decided not to opt out.

However, I’m not everyone and I believe some may not know how to opt but are annoyed by the frequency with which Econet sends them. That’s not to mention those that don’t even know that they can opt out.

That’s why I believe that the default position should be the ‘opted out’ state. One should have to opt in to receive these messages not the other way round.

The frequency with which Econet sends these messages makes it more likely that people won’t read them. With most of our communication happening on WhatsApp anyway, you kind of know that if you receive an SMS it’s probably from Econet.

Maybe that’s why Econet is now resorting to flash SMS to get their messages across. Well, they made this bed and they must lie in it. They desensitised us to the SMS notification and now that we don’t read SMSes as much, they must accept it.

