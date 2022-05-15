Electricity is now pegged at 10.6 US cents per unit

ZETDC has announced a new electricity tariff adjustment where a unit of electricity of 1KWhr will now be pegged at 10.63 US cents with effect from today Sunday 15 May 2022. This will be what the tariff will be pegged against the RTGS at the official rate of the day.

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) wishes to advise its valued clients that Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved a tariff adjustment in order to restore the value of the tariff to a level of USc10.63/1(Wh which was approved in 2019. This adjustment will go a long way in enabling the Utility to carry out its mandate of delivering services to the public. The Tariff review is with effect from 15 May 2022.

