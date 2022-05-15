Techzim

Electricity is now pegged at 10.6 US cents per unit

Posted on by Staff Writer
Zimbabwe energy, Magetsi, Zimbabwe electricity generation, load shedding in ZImbabwe, prepaid electricity in Zimbabwe load shedding 12 hour

ZETDC has announced a new electricity tariff adjustment where a unit of electricity of 1KWhr will now be pegged at 10.63 US cents with effect from today Sunday 15 May 2022. This will be what the tariff will be pegged against the RTGS at the official rate of the day.

The statement reads:

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission & Distribution Company (ZETDC) wishes to advise its valued clients that Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has approved a tariff adjustment in order to restore the value of the tariff to a level of USc10.63/1(Wh which was approved in 2019. This adjustment will go a long way in enabling the Utility to carry out its mandate of delivering services to the public. The Tariff review is with effect from 15 May 2022.
Stakeholder Relations (14/05/2022)

ZETDC Official Twitter page

3 thoughts on “Electricity is now pegged at 10.6 US cents per unit

    1. It’s illegal to peg in USD, you are supposed to peg in ZWL with an option to pay in USD @ prevailing rate. But, government and parastatals do the reverse all the time. Hence the constant inflation of ZWL fees, due to “movements in the exchange rate” instead of the USD fee becoming cheaper. Kwete izvi zvekuti tank razara.

      Reply

  2. Its surprising, salaries are pegged in RTGS so how do they expect us as Zimbabweans to survive?????

    Reply

