NetOne e-top up system back up after over 32 hours downtime

NetOne’s e-top up system went down from around midnight on Tuesday the 3rd of May and stayed down the whole of Wednesday, only to come back up around 8am on Thursday.

What was going on? Well, good luck finding out. Like in almost all similar cases all we are told is something along the lines of: “Etop up system is currently down, we are working towards restoring normal service. Any inconveniences caused are deeply regretted.”

So, if you failed to purchase NetOne airtime or data yesterday now you know why that was. Normal service has been restored now.

And non-Africans wonder why we all have multiple sim cards from different mobile network operators. If you don’t do that you might find yourself unable to make important calls.

So, I guess the naysayers were right in resisting the government’s move to phase out physical recharge cards. It appears mobile network operators need a little more time to shore up their systems to handle e-top ups reliably.

We hope these outages become less frequent as we go forward. Personally, the convenience of purchasing airtime from the comfort of my home cannot be beat and I’m willing to bear with the mobile network operators as they solidify their systems.

You too can enjoy that convenience. With the NetOne etop up system back up you can purchase your data and airtime using *405# from wherever you are. Remember, you can also buy Econet and Telecel airtime from there too.