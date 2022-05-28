TECHNIKARI with King Kandoro: Zimbabwe’s economy is a Mshikashika

The recent policy measures that were put in place by the government left many scratching their heads as to what is going on in Zimbabwe. The most confusing one of them all was the banning of credit which was overturned, but not as loudly as loans were banned. To get stuck into the immediate and future effects of new policies (those that remain), we were joined on this episode of Technikari by a peerless economic mind, a man who needs no introduction, the one and only King Kandoro.

You can listen to or download the Technikari with King Kandoro with the player below

Alternatively, you can watch the Kandoro takeover of Technikari with the player below or you can click the link here to go directly to YouTube.

While you are watching please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, our stats show that most of our viewers are not subscribers and we would very much like to have you in our community. Also like, leave your thoughts in the comments and if you enjoy the content, share it with a friend.

You can also listen to Technikari with Barry and Mike on these podcast sites & apps

You should also check out these episodes of Technikari

Mike Madoda and Barry Manandi joined us to talk about what it was like to be a football fan before the age of social media in Zimbabwe. They also gave their opinions on why the local premier soccer league has failed to put butts in seats.

Mike Madoda & Barry Manandi: Football before social media in Zim & the state of the PSL

Branding is not just about a logo, it should convey your company’s story and the ideals that it holds. We were joined by Sherman Baloyi the CEO of local brand firm OnaDsgn to understand why companies like Econet pour tens of thousands (USD) into their brand strategy and what young entrepreneurs need to learn from it.

TECHNIKARI: A brand is not a logo, it’s a story SO TELL IT!!!

Takudzwa Nhongo in 2017, went about trying to find the problem with education in Zimbabwe. In the year prior the ZIMSEC pass rate was 29.96%. To understand what was going wrong, Takudzwa applied to write 18 subjects for his O-Levels and came out of that with 16 A’s and 2 B’s. This was quite a remarkable feat and to achieve it he developed study techniques/models that he has implemented in the e-learning app he co-founded called Kytte.

16 A’s at O-Level, now this young Zimbo has built an e-learning app

We spoke to Dream VC cofounder Mark Kleyner about venture capital, angel investing and all things funding. Mark shares his view on the good, the bad and the ugly of the venture capital industry in Africa. For example, you have heard that in the last decade, over 75% of the African startups that received funding had no black cofounder. We discuss what’s going on there and more

75% of funded African startups have no black cofounder. That and more on African venture capital space with Mark Kleyner (Dream VC)

Our conversation with Peter Kaunda the Patron of the Arts at Artillery Gallery in Harare. He shared his experiences in the art scene in Zimbabwe on the business side, the art subscription services Artillery recently launched as well as the struggles of authentication, verification and insurance of art in Zimbabwe.

Being an art entrepreneur in Zim & NFTs: the business of selling beautiful things