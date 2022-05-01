Renewable energy and internet connectivity were what defined Telco at ZITF 2022. The company, which is one of the oldest internet service providers, brought all it has to offer to this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. The team that Telco sent to ZITF 2022 was kind enough to give us a tour of their stall and you can watch it with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.
Telco might be doing all those other things but we know them best for internet services and they have a very competent offering of products that go toe to toe with TelOne and Liquid Home. Here’s how Telco compares to the rest of the internet service providers on the market.
One thought on “Telco at ZITF 2022: solar equipment, internet packages & mobile computer lab”
Is the last table complete according to the heading