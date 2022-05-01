Telco at ZITF 2022: solar equipment, internet packages & mobile computer lab

Renewable energy and internet connectivity were what defined Telco at ZITF 2022. The company, which is one of the oldest internet service providers, brought all it has to offer to this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. The team that Telco sent to ZITF 2022 was kind enough to give us a tour of their stall and you can watch it with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

Telco might be doing all those other things but we know them best for internet services and they have a very competent offering of products that go toe to toe with TelOne and Liquid Home. Here’s how Telco compares to the rest of the internet service providers on the market.

Number of uncapped packages

Liquid Home TelOne Telco Fibroniks Family Entertainment Intense Velocity Fire Fibroniks Modern Family Infinity Supreme Velocity Ultra Fibroniks Power Pack Intense Extra Velocity Xtreme Fibroniks Turbo Pack SuperVelocity Fire SuperVelocity Ultra SuperVelocity Xtreme

The average speed of capped packages

Liquid Home TelOne Telco Fibroniks Zoom 10Mbps Home Basic 2Mbps Velocity 2Mbps Fibroniks Lite 10Mbps Home Basic Night 2Mbps Supervelocity 4Mbps Fibroniks Lite + (NO) 10Mbps Home Extra 2Mbps Supervelocity 5Mbps Fibroniks Basic Essentials 10Mbps Home Plus 3Mbps Supervelocity 5Mbps Fibroniks Basic Essentials + (NO) 10Mbps Home Plus Night 3Mbps Supervelocity 5Mbps Fibroniks Family Essentials 10Mbps Home Premier 5Mbps Supervelocity 5Mbps Fibroniks Family Essentials + (NO) 10Mbps Home Premier Night 5Mbps Fibroniks Come Alive 10Mbps Home Surfer 5Mbps Home Boost 5Mbps Infinity Pro 5Mbps

Average speed of uncapped packages

Liquid Home TelOne Telco Fibroniks Family Entertainment 20Mbps Intense 20Mbps Velocity Fire 10Mbps Fibroniks Modern Family 30Mbps Infinity Supreme 8Mbps Velocity Ultra 15Mbps Fibroniks Power Pack 50Mbps Intense Extra 50Mbps Velocity Xtreme 20Mbps Fibroniks Turbo Pack 100Mbps SuperVelocity Fire 10Mbps SuperVelocity Ultra 10Mbps SuperVelocity Xtreme 20Mbps Average 50Mbps Average 26Mbps Average 14.1Mbps

Price per GB for capped packages

Liquid Home TelOne Telco Fibroniks Zoom 10GB Home Basic 10GB Velocity 42 Fibroniks Lite 40GB Home Basic Night 10+10GB Supervelocity 70 Fibroniks Lite + (NO) 40+40GB Home Extra 15GB Supervelocity 95 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB Home Plus 30GB Supervelocity 165 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + (NO) 50+50GB Home Plus Night 30+30GB Supervelocity 210 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB Home Premier 60GB Supervelocity350 Fibroniks Family Essentials + (NO) 100 + 100GB Home Premier Night 60+60GB Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB Home Surfer 100GB Home Boost 200GB Infinity Pro 500GB

