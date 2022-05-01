Techzim

Telco at ZITF 2022: solar equipment, internet packages & mobile computer lab

Posted on by Staff Writer
Telco, ZITF, solar, Zimbabwe

Renewable energy and internet connectivity were what defined Telco at ZITF 2022. The company, which is one of the oldest internet service providers, brought all it has to offer to this year’s edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair. The team that Telco sent to ZITF 2022 was kind enough to give us a tour of their stall and you can watch it with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

Telco might be doing all those other things but we know them best for internet services and they have a very competent offering of products that go toe to toe with TelOne and Liquid Home. Here’s how Telco compares to the rest of the internet service providers on the market.

Number of uncapped packages

Liquid HomeTelOneTelco
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentIntenseVelocity Fire
Fibroniks Modern FamilyInfinity SupremeVelocity Ultra
Fibroniks Power PackIntense ExtraVelocity Xtreme
Fibroniks Turbo PackSuperVelocity Fire
SuperVelocity Ultra
SuperVelocity Xtreme

The average speed of capped packages

Liquid HomeTelOneTelco
Fibroniks Zoom 10MbpsHome Basic 2MbpsVelocity 2Mbps
Fibroniks Lite 10MbpsHome Basic Night 2MbpsSupervelocity 4Mbps
Fibroniks Lite + (NO) 10MbpsHome Extra 2MbpsSupervelocity 5Mbps
Fibroniks Basic Essentials 10MbpsHome Plus 3MbpsSupervelocity 5Mbps
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + (NO) 10MbpsHome Plus Night 3MbpsSupervelocity 5Mbps
Fibroniks Family Essentials 10MbpsHome Premier 5MbpsSupervelocity 5Mbps
Fibroniks Family Essentials + (NO) 10MbpsHome Premier Night 5Mbps
Fibroniks Come Alive 10MbpsHome Surfer 5Mbps
Home Boost 5Mbps
Infinity Pro 5Mbps

Average speed of uncapped packages

Liquid HomeTelOneTelco
Fibroniks Family Entertainment 20MbpsIntense 20MbpsVelocity Fire 10Mbps
Fibroniks Modern Family 30MbpsInfinity Supreme 8MbpsVelocity Ultra 15Mbps
Fibroniks Power Pack 50MbpsIntense Extra 50MbpsVelocity Xtreme 20Mbps
Fibroniks Turbo Pack 100MbpsSuperVelocity Fire 10Mbps
SuperVelocity Ultra 10Mbps
SuperVelocity Xtreme 20Mbps
Average 50MbpsAverage 26MbpsAverage 14.1Mbps

Price per GB for capped packages

Liquid HomeTelOneTelco
Fibroniks Zoom 10GBHome Basic 10GBVelocity 42
Fibroniks Lite 40GBHome Basic Night 10+10GBSupervelocity 70
Fibroniks Lite + (NO) 40+40GBHome Extra 15GBSupervelocity 95
Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GBHome Plus 30GBSupervelocity 165
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + (NO) 50+50GBHome Plus Night 30+30GBSupervelocity 210
Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GBHome Premier 60GBSupervelocity350
Fibroniks Family Essentials + (NO) 100 + 100GBHome Premier Night 60+60GB
Fibroniks Come Alive 150GBHome Surfer 100GB
Home Boost 200GB
Infinity Pro 500GB

