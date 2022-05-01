Toyota Zimbabwe was flexing the GD6 Fortuner at ZITF 2022

We couldn’t leave the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ZITF 2022, without paying a visit to what is probably one of the most famous car brands in Zimbabwe, Toyota. The folks over at Toyota Zimbabwe brought with them three cars, the very popular Toyota Fortuner, the 1.8L Corolla Quest and finally the very interesting Corolla Cross.

The team that Toyota ZImbabwe sent to ZITF 2022 were kind enough to give us a tour of their booth and you can watch it with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

The pick of the bunch had to be the GD6 Toyota Fortuner, which has (according to Toyota):

Displacement (cc) 2755 Engine Type Cylinder inline Fuel System Direct injection Fuel type Diesel Max power HP/rpm 177/3400 Max torque Nm 420/1400-2600 Number of cylinders 4 Valves/cylinder 4 BODY Body style SUV Number of doors 5 doors DIMENSIONS Dimensions (Lxwxh) in mm 4795 x 1855 x 1835 Ground clearance (mm) 279 Wheelbase (mm) 2745 TRANSMISSION Driving mode IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) Gearbox Manual Transmission Part-time manual 4×4 WEIGHT/CAPACITIES Additional fuel tank capacity (L) Curb weight (kg) 2130 Fuel tank capacity (L) 80 Gross vehicle weight (kg) 2735 Number of seats 7 BRAKES Front brake Ventilated discs Parking brake Manual Rear brake Ventilated discs SUSPENSIONS Front suspension Double triangle TYRES Tyre dimension 265/65 R17

Equipment

INTERIOR & COMFORT 2nd-row seats Folding 40/60 3rd-row seats Folding Adjustable steering wheel Height and reach adjustable Air conditioning Automatic Car mat Yes Central armrest Rear, Front Central door locking Yes Connections Voice control, Bluetooth, Aux, USB Coolbox Yes Cup holder(s) Front Driver seat Height and reach adjustable Front seats 2 Gearshift & Brake lever Leather Locking glove box Yes Loudspeakers 6 Plug 12V 3 Power seats Driver Power Steering Yes Power windows Front, Rear Push & start system Yes Radio Radio CD / MP3 Room lamps Yes Sequential electric windows Front / Rear Smart keys Yes Sport seats Yes Steering wheel Leather Steering wheel audio control Yes Sun visor Yes Sunvisor with mirror Driver & Passenger Touchscreen 6″ Upholstery Leather User guide English Videocamera Rear ACTIVE SAFETY ABS Yes Cruise control Yes Daytime running lights LED Demister Rear windows Door unlock alert Yes Downhill assist control Yes Electronic stability control VSC Emergency warning triangle Yes Fog lamps Front Headlamps Full LED High position brake lamp Yes Hill-start assist control Yes Immobilizer Yes Seatbelt warning Yes Side turn lamp Yes EXTERIOR Adjustable side mirrors Electric Bumper – Front&Rear Body colour Door handles Chrome Door mirrors Body colour Folding side mirrors Electric Front bumpers Body colour Front grill Chrome Mudguars Front, Rear Rear bumpers Body colour Roof rail Yes Spoiler Rear Towing hook Rear Wheels Aluminium Windscreen Laminated PASSIVE SAFETY Airbags Knees (driver), Side & Curtains, Passenger, Driver Anti-theft alarm Yes Fire extinguisher Yes Headrests 2nd row, 3rd row, Front Height adjustable lights Automatic ISOFIX fixings Rear Seatbelts – 2nd row 3 x 3 points Seatbelts – 3rd row 2 x 3 points Seatbelts – Front 2 x 3 points Spare wheel Alloy

