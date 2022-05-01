Toyota Zimbabwe was flexing the GD6 Fortuner at ZITF 2022

We couldn’t leave the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ZITF 2022, without paying a visit to what is probably one of the most famous car brands in Zimbabwe, Toyota. The folks over at Toyota Zimbabwe brought with them three cars, the very popular Toyota Fortuner, the 1.8L Corolla Quest and finally the very interesting Corolla Cross.
The team that Toyota ZImbabwe sent to ZITF 2022 were kind enough to give us a tour of their booth and you can watch it with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.
The pick of the bunch had to be the GD6 Toyota Fortuner, which has (according to Toyota):
|Displacement (cc)
|2755
|Engine Type
|Cylinder inline
|Fuel System
|Direct injection
|Fuel type
|Diesel
|Max power HP/rpm
|177/3400
|Max torque Nm
|420/1400-2600
|Number of cylinders
|4
|Valves/cylinder
|4
|BODY
|Body style
|SUV
|Number of doors
|5 doors
|DIMENSIONS
|Dimensions (Lxwxh) in mm
|4795 x 1855 x 1835
|Ground clearance (mm)
|279
|Wheelbase (mm)
|2745
|TRANSMISSION
|Driving mode
|IMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission)
|Gearbox
|Manual
|Transmission
|Part-time manual 4×4
|WEIGHT/CAPACITIES
|Additional fuel tank capacity (L)
|Curb weight (kg)
|2130
|Fuel tank capacity (L)
|80
|Gross vehicle weight (kg)
|2735
|Number of seats
|7
|BRAKES
|Front brake
|Ventilated discs
|Parking brake
|Manual
|Rear brake
|Ventilated discs
|SUSPENSIONS
|Front suspension
|Double triangle
|TYRES
|Tyre dimension
|265/65 R17
Equipment
|INTERIOR & COMFORT
|2nd-row seats
|Folding 40/60
|3rd-row seats
|Folding
|Adjustable steering wheel
|Height and reach adjustable
|Air conditioning
|Automatic
|Car mat
|Yes
|Central armrest
|Rear, Front
|Central door locking
|Yes
|Connections
|Voice control, Bluetooth, Aux, USB
|Coolbox
|Yes
|Cup holder(s)
|Front
|Driver seat
|Height and reach adjustable
|Front seats
|2
|Gearshift & Brake lever
|Leather
|Locking glove box
|Yes
|Loudspeakers
|6
|Plug 12V
|3
|Power seats
|Driver
|Power Steering
|Yes
|Power windows
|Front, Rear
|Push & start system
|Yes
|Radio
|Radio CD / MP3
|Room lamps
|Yes
|Sequential electric windows
|Front / Rear
|Smart keys
|Yes
|Sport seats
|Yes
|Steering wheel
|Leather
|Steering wheel audio control
|Yes
|Sun visor
|Yes
|Sunvisor with mirror
|Driver & Passenger
|Touchscreen
|6″
|Upholstery
|Leather
|User guide
|English
|Videocamera
|Rear
|ACTIVE SAFETY
|ABS
|Yes
|Cruise control
|Yes
|Daytime running lights
|LED
|Demister
|Rear windows
|Door unlock alert
|Yes
|Downhill assist control
|Yes
|Electronic stability control
|VSC
|Emergency warning triangle
|Yes
|Fog lamps
|Front
|Headlamps
|Full LED
|High position brake lamp
|Yes
|Hill-start assist control
|Yes
|Immobilizer
|Yes
|Seatbelt warning
|Yes
|Side turn lamp
|Yes
|EXTERIOR
|Adjustable side mirrors
|Electric
|Bumper – Front&Rear
|Body colour
|Door handles
|Chrome
|Door mirrors
|Body colour
|Folding side mirrors
|Electric
|Front bumpers
|Body colour
|Front grill
|Chrome
|Mudguars
|Front, Rear
|Rear bumpers
|Body colour
|Roof rail
|Yes
|Spoiler
|Rear
|Towing hook
|Rear
|Wheels
|Aluminium
|Windscreen
|Laminated
|PASSIVE SAFETY
|Airbags
|Knees (driver), Side & Curtains, Passenger, Driver
|Anti-theft alarm
|Yes
|Fire extinguisher
|Yes
|Headrests
|2nd row, 3rd row, Front
|Height adjustable lights
|Automatic
|ISOFIX fixings
|Rear
|Seatbelts – 2nd row
|3 x 3 points
|Seatbelts – 3rd row
|2 x 3 points
|Seatbelts – Front
|2 x 3 points
|Spare wheel
|Alloy
2 thoughts on “Toyota Zimbabwe was flexing the GD6 Fortuner at ZITF 2022”
How much is the GD6
but isn’t it an older model? We want to see some concept cars and at least electric cars.