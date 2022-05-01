Techzim

Toyota Zimbabwe was flexing the GD6 Fortuner at ZITF 2022

Posted on by Staff Writer
Toyota Zimbabwe, Fortuner, GD6, ZITF 2022

We couldn’t leave the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair ZITF 2022, without paying a visit to what is probably one of the most famous car brands in Zimbabwe, Toyota. The folks over at Toyota Zimbabwe brought with them three cars, the very popular Toyota Fortuner, the 1.8L Corolla Quest and finally the very interesting Corolla Cross.

The team that Toyota ZImbabwe sent to ZITF 2022 were kind enough to give us a tour of their booth and you can watch it with the player below. Alternatively, you can watch it directly on YouTube with the link here.

The pick of the bunch had to be the GD6 Toyota Fortuner, which has (according to Toyota):

Displacement (cc)2755
Engine TypeCylinder inline
Fuel SystemDirect injection
Fuel typeDiesel
Max power HP/rpm177/3400
Max torque Nm420/1400-2600
Number of cylinders4
Valves/cylinder4
BODY
Body styleSUV
Number of doors5 doors
DIMENSIONS
Dimensions (Lxwxh) in mm4795 x 1855 x 1835
Ground clearance (mm)279
Wheelbase (mm)2745
TRANSMISSION
Driving modeIMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission)
GearboxManual
TransmissionPart-time manual 4×4
WEIGHT/CAPACITIES
Additional fuel tank capacity (L)
Curb weight (kg)2130
Fuel tank capacity (L)80
Gross vehicle weight (kg)2735
Number of seats7
BRAKES
Front brakeVentilated discs
Parking brakeManual
Rear brakeVentilated discs
SUSPENSIONS
Front suspensionDouble triangle
TYRES
Tyre dimension265/65 R17

Equipment

INTERIOR & COMFORT
2nd-row seatsFolding 40/60
3rd-row seatsFolding
Adjustable steering wheelHeight and reach adjustable
Air conditioningAutomatic
Car matYes
Central armrestRear, Front
Central door lockingYes
ConnectionsVoice control, Bluetooth, Aux, USB
CoolboxYes
Cup holder(s)Front
Driver seatHeight and reach adjustable
Front seats2
Gearshift & Brake leverLeather
Locking glove boxYes
Loudspeakers6
Plug 12V3
Power seatsDriver
Power SteeringYes
Power windowsFront, Rear
Push & start systemYes
RadioRadio CD / MP3
Room lampsYes
Sequential electric windowsFront / Rear
Smart keysYes
Sport seatsYes
Steering wheelLeather
Steering wheel audio controlYes
Sun visorYes
Sunvisor with mirrorDriver & Passenger
Touchscreen6″
UpholsteryLeather
User guideEnglish
VideocameraRear
ACTIVE SAFETY
ABSYes
Cruise controlYes
Daytime running lightsLED
DemisterRear windows
Door unlock alertYes
Downhill assist controlYes
Electronic stability controlVSC
Emergency warning triangleYes
Fog lampsFront
HeadlampsFull LED
High position brake lampYes
Hill-start assist controlYes
ImmobilizerYes
Seatbelt warningYes
Side turn lampYes
EXTERIOR
Adjustable side mirrorsElectric
Bumper – Front&RearBody colour
Door handlesChrome
Door mirrorsBody colour
Folding side mirrorsElectric
Front bumpersBody colour
Front grillChrome
MudguarsFront, Rear
Rear bumpersBody colour
Roof railYes
SpoilerRear
Towing hookRear
WheelsAluminium
WindscreenLaminated
PASSIVE SAFETY
AirbagsKnees (driver), Side & Curtains, Passenger, Driver
Anti-theft alarmYes
Fire extinguisherYes
Headrests2nd row, 3rd row, Front
Height adjustable lightsAutomatic
ISOFIX fixingsRear
Seatbelts – 2nd row3 x 3 points
Seatbelts – 3rd row2 x 3 points
Seatbelts – Front2 x 3 points
Spare wheelAlloy

