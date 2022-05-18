Zim blockchain startups! This challenge could fast track you to the Seedstars International Ventures Fund

FT x Cardano Blockchain Challenge in association with Project Catalyst, Seedstars, and FT Talent by Financial Times has a mission to source ventures interested in leveraging the Cardano Blockchain platform & community and engage with ventures interested in building on Cardano.

Throughout the program, the selected startups will get a chance to participate in a 3-day Bootcamp, connect to Seedstars’ network of mentors, and receive tech perks. The global winner will get a short track to Seedstars’ International Ventures Fund. Additionally, 24 startups will be selected to participate in a 3-month Acceleration Program.

“Developments in the blockchain and Web3 space are something that our team is excitedly watching unfold. To take part in supporting all the possibilities and innovations that blockchain enables, our team is thrilled to launch the FT x Cardano Blockchain Challenge,” Alisee de Tonnac, co-CEO and co-founder of Seedstars (via Disrupt Africa)

Benefits of joining the program

Access to knowledge (participating in 3 days boot camp, 1-1 mentorship sessions)

Access to the Cardano community

Access to Seedstars network of mentors and investors

Opportunity to get short-track to Seedstars International Ventures Fund

Tech perks

Visibility package from FT Talent by Financial Times

Prizes

Short-track to Seedstars International Ventures Fund

Participation in a 3-month Acceleration Program

Visibility package

Applications close on the 31st of May 2022 and you can find the form with the link here

