ZIMOCO’s 2022 Alfa Romeo Stelvio. The very first in the country

So… the folks over at ZIMOCO decided to give me what I am calling a very late birthday gift by offering us the first test drive of the first Alfa Romeo Stelvio to hit Zimbabwe. And at this point, I should mention that I am a massive Alfa fanboy and this was my first experience with their newer line of models. The one I got to test drive was the Super (Veloce), which is just under the top of the line Quadrifoglio and I wasn’t mad at that because I think, it’s the prettiest crossover/SUV out there.

I mean look at it!

You can check out the full test drive with the player below or by going straight to YouTube with the link here.

While you are watching please consider subscribing to our YouTube Channel, our stats show that most of our viewers are not subscribers and we would very much like to have you in our community. Also like, leave your thoughts in the comments and if you enjoy the content, share it with a friend.

Beyond the beautiful exterior, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio packs quite the punch from its 4-cylinder 280 horsepower drivetrain. It puts down that power on all four wheels and is very responsive in both its steering as well as its throttle. That’s if you haven’t already put it into sport mode where everything gets a lot more entertaining, more so if you switch into manual mode and bang through the eight gears via the paddles. And if you are worried about how much grunt it’s got, the Stelvio puts out 415 NM of torque which means that you will be more than a match for any GD-6 or Merc on the highway even when you are in full auto.

The interior

The interior is glorious, with leather everywhere with the seats that offer fantastic support for the driver and all the passengers. Furthermore, in the driver’s seat, you are almost in the centre of the vehicle because it appeared to me that Alfa had angled everything to put the diver at the very epicentre of everything. In the rear the Stelvio is very spacious, even someone like our Media Producer Edwin who is quite tall enjoyed acres of legroom and a comfortable seating position. You can also fit three quite comfortably in the back seats.

The infotainment screen is an 8.8-inch touch display that is a little out of the reach of the driver but Alfa put in a scroll wheel so that you can more comfortably access all the features and functions. Additionally, all of the stuff on the touchscreen is customisable meaning you can have the functions and features you interact with regularly at the ready. And as I am sure you already know you can connect to your phone

It ate up the potholes on Harare’s roads

Handling wise, it soaked up the bumps and potholes better than I expected. I was worried about how it was going to deal with Zimbabwe’s atrocious roads. The test road we used had a variety of conditions that anyone driving in Harare would encounter and it, in my eyes, passed with flying colours. And I say this being someone who daily drives a 4X4 truck.

Likewise, the interior is a very quiet place to be in. You got a little of the exhaust note in the cabin but there were no rattles, bangs or squeaks even when traversing roads that would be an off-road course in other countries.

You can check it out for yourself

If you are interested in experiencing the car for yourself you can reach out to ZIMOCO Zimbabwe through the channels below:

ZIMOCO Showroom

Shop 111, Sam Levy’s Village, Borrowdale,

Tel: +263 242 882310



Whatsapp: +263 77 258 9624

Also read