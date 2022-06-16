AfricaCom 2022: the biggest Africa-focused tech conference is back!

The world’s largest Africa-focused technology and telecommunications event turns 25 this year and is set to return to Cape Town, South Africa in November after a 2-year digital hiatus. Africa Tech Festival, home of AfricaCom, will welcome exhibitors, delegates, and policymakers from all over the world from 7 – 11 November 2022, to continue shaping the continent’s digital transformation and progress.

The event has come a long way from its beginnings as a purely telecommunications event. In 2019, AfricaCom welcomed the AfricaTech arena before in 2020 becoming the Africa Tech Festival to incorporate AfricaCom, AfricaTech and a series of allied sessions – all under one umbrella enhanced with a festival flair. In 2022, telecommunications, still, a core of the event, has broadened to include the full spectrum of technological advancements that are making a connected life across Africa and around the world, a reality.

Of what to expect a quarter of a century on, James Williams, Director, Events | Connecting Africa | Informa Tech, shares that: “As we know, COVID-19, sparked a rapid adoption of technology and telecommunications across the world, with digital transformation and inclusivity across Africa being no exception.

We are excited to be back in person this year, as are our exhibitors and speakers who look to continue the advancement of the African continent as a connected digital powerhouse. The agendas for AfricaCom and AfricaTech thus reflect the optimism and opportunity that a connected continent can bring not only to its inhabitants but the world at large.”

Africa Tech Festival has a well-deserved reputation for facilitating business, agreements, and an array of developmental advancements, as well as attracting key decision-makers. Underlining this, and the keenness to be back on the ground, Williams confirms that over 70% of the exhibition space for this year’s event has already been sold out. This reinforces the interest of participants in getting back to face-to-face engagement as well as the continued importance and influence of this event.

Headliners due to speak at this year’s conference include Funke Opeke, CEO at MainOne, Nika Naghavi, Executive Director of MFS, Kuseni Dlamini, Chairman of Massmart and Dr Olufunso Somorin, Regional Principal Officer – Climate Change & Green Growth Program, African Development Bank.

Some of the exhibitors who will be on the show floor to welcome visitors in 2022 are Liquid Telecom, PCCW Global, Intelsat, China Mobile, Yahsat, Motorola Solutions