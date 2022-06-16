Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
Nyaradzo logo

Here’s your citizen’s guide to the Cyber Security & Data Protection Act

Posted on by Staff Writer
MISA Zimbabwe Cyber Security and Data Protection Act

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe has today unveiled a guide to the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act. This outline is there so that ordinary Zimbabweans will be able to understand what the new act entails.

This Guide intends to assist ordinary citizens, data protection advocates, human rights advocates, media organisations and interested individuals in getting a basic understanding and application of the Cyber and Data Protection Act (Act).

This guide aims to contribute to the general citizens’ awareness of Zimbabwe’s data protection legal framework. Contents of the guide are not intended to constitute legal advice.

Phones Samsung A32
US $320.00 Bulawayo
Galaxy tab A7 lite
US $190.00 Bulawayo
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019)
US $250.00 Harare
Huawei Y9 2018
US $99.99 Harare

The guide will not include specific legal advice on how to comply with the Act. Compliance requires more than a legal analysis, as there are technical and organisational security requirements for effective data protection.

However, some sections might provide basic checklists for ease of understanding and interpretation of the Act’s provisions. For comparative regional and international experiences, reference and examples will be drawn from South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), and the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). Other regional standards might also be referenced for their persuasive value. In addition, various court decisions will be referenced as relevant or necessary.

MISA Zimbabwe

You can download the guide with the link below.

Guide-to-the-Zimbabwean-Cyber-and-Data-Protection-Act-developed-by-MISA-ZimbabweDownload

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).