Hillcrest ICT Expo: drones, FOOD, rugby and supercomputers

Over the weekend, Hillcrest College hosted its annual Winter Fair and Tech Expo. The event was well attended with companies like
- Liquid Home
- Utande
- Old Mutual
- Fusertech
- Precision Arial
- Axis Solutions
- Zimbabwe Centre for High-Performance Computing and more exhibiting their wares in the Eastern Highlands.
Students and attendants were treated to a show from all companies and exhibitors in attendance as well as a special drone display from the folks from Precision Aerial. The local drone startup and training school demonstrated the “King of Drones” Agras T30, the top-of-the-line agricultural drone from the world’s biggest drone manufacturer DJI.
The Zimbabwe Centre for High-Performance Computing was also showing off its Rasberry Pi cluster which it says has a number of applications for parallel task computing to speed up task completion.
Axis Solutions caps off the interesting exhibitors in the Hillcrest ICT Expo and Winter Fair. The company has a diverse portfolio of products including the RevMax which is used to report fiscal reports to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). It was also showing its health ATM which gives you a full physical report without a doctor being present.
You can check out highlights from the Hillcrest ICT Expo and WInter with the link below, alternatively, you can straight to youtube with the link here.