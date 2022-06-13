Hillcrest ICT Expo: drones, FOOD, rugby and supercomputers

Over the weekend, Hillcrest College hosted its annual Winter Fair and Tech Expo. The event was well attended with companies like

Liquid Home

Utande

Old Mutual

Fusertech

Precision Arial

Axis Solutions

Zimbabwe Centre for High-Performance Computing and more exhibiting their wares in the Eastern Highlands.

Students and attendants were treated to a show from all companies and exhibitors in attendance as well as a special drone display from the folks from Precision Aerial. The local drone startup and training school demonstrated the “King of Drones” Agras T30, the top-of-the-line agricultural drone from the world’s biggest drone manufacturer DJI.

The Zimbabwe Centre for High-Performance Computing was also showing off its Rasberry Pi cluster which it says has a number of applications for parallel task computing to speed up task completion.

Axis Solutions caps off the interesting exhibitors in the Hillcrest ICT Expo and Winter Fair. The company has a diverse portfolio of products including the RevMax which is used to report fiscal reports to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA). It was also showing its health ATM which gives you a full physical report without a doctor being present.

You can check out highlights from the Hillcrest ICT Expo and WInter with the link below, alternatively, you can straight to youtube with the link here.