Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
Nyaradzo logo

Nedbank customers, swipe limit is now at ZWL$1.5 million

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Additional Accounts Nedbank USSD, ZimSwitch, Swipe limit, Zimbabwe

Nedbank Zimbabwe has, in an SMS to customers, said that it has upped the point of sale (POS) swipe limit to ZWL$1.5 million for individuals and ZWL$2.5 for corporates.

Dear Client, We advise that our daily swipe limits have been reviewed to ZWL1.5 million for individuals & ZWL2.5 million for Private Banking, Corporates/SMEs.

Nedbank Zimbabwe (via SMS)

Not really a surprise, the depreciating local currency has meant that banks have to continually review these limits. If you remember last month Standard Chartered Bank announced that it was upping online and bank app transfers to ZWL$25 million.

Bluetooth earpiece
US $4.00 Chitungwiza
Lenovo Ideapad 320
Harare
power bank
US $5.00 Chitungwiza
Lenovo All-In-One Machine
US $220.00 Harare

So, Nedbank Zimbabwe increasing its POS swipe limit is only natural. And by “natural” I don’t mean that what is happening financially in the country is at all natural because limits are things that, in normal economies are things that are not changed at frequent intervals.

You should also read

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

One thought on “Nedbank customers, swipe limit is now at ZWL$1.5 million

  1. I had a sense of dread when I got the notification. It’s a reminder of times past that are rapidly becoming the present.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).