NetOne has gone 100% electronic with its airtime sales

State-owned mobile network operator (MNO) NetOne has announced on Twitter that is now only selling electronic airtime through its accredited partners.

It looks like there has been an immediate response to the ZWL$150 million juice card scandal that Netone was embroiled in last week. According to reports, a NetOne employee was able to make off with ungodly sums of money by illegally issuing out airtime vouchers, was subsequently caught and it was revealed that the individual had purchased luxury vehicles.

Moreover, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe last year directed mobile network operators to scale back on scratch card production because they were being used for illicit activities. This, at least from what I can see, has compounded in NetOne deciding to sell its airtime only through electronic platforms. This move might make NetOne the first mobile network operator to do this and might force others to do the same.

