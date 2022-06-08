Techzim

RBZ lifts Metbank’s dealer licence suspension

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has announced that it has lifted the suspension of Metbank Limited’s dealer licence after the conclusion of its inquest into the bank’s alleged breach of Exchange Control Regulations.

The statement on Metbank’s current status from the RBZ reads as follows

LIFTING OF SUSPENSION OF METBANK’S AUTHORISED DEALERSHIP LICENCE


The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) wishes to advise the public that it has lifted the suspension of Metbank Limited’s authorised dealership licence with immediate effect.


The lifting of the suspension follows the conclusion of investigations relating to foreign exchange trading which has culminated in the imposition of an administrative fine against Metbank Limited for breaching Exchange Control Regulations.


Governor
8 June 2022

