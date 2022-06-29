Run with Bitcoin: Crypto evangelist stops by Zim on “40 countries in 400 days” world tour

Paco De La India is a Bitcoin enthusiast who has been travelling across the world with his Bitcoin wallet and spreading the gospel of the alternative currency on his Run with Bitcoin initiative. He recently stopped by Zimbabwe on a two-city tour which started in Bulawayo.

Paco believes that Bitcoin is the answer to many of the fiscal issues in Africa because of its decentralised nature. What this essentially means is that, unlike a bank, the Bitcoin transactional ledger is available to the public and is open. Secondly, he talked at length about the nature of money, saying that the United States Dollar is not backed by anything similar to our ZWL$.

This raises the question… Why not Bitcoin? You can watch the answer to that question and more with the player below or you can go straight to YouTube with the link here.

