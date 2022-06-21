Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
Nyaradzo logo

What’s going on with Econet’s mobile internet services

Posted on by Staff Writer
Econet, Econet mobile Wifi, Econet data bundles, price, Internet Speeds, SpeedChecker

We have been seeing reports that Econet mobile internet services went completely off sometime this afternoon. It’s unclear at the moment if this is a nationwide blackout because there are some people who responded to our call on Twitter saying that Econet mobile data was working on their end.

Econet Internet mobile data
Twitter

Whatsapp groups are also alight with reports of Econet’s mobile internet services just having ghosted for more than an hour.

At the moment it is unclear what the cause of the outage could be, but we have reached out to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe for more information.

Let us know if your Econet mobile internet is working and where you are located.

Update – from Econet

We apologise for the Data challenges you may be experiencing. Our engineers are working to restore normal service. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.

Econet

via SMS

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

3 thoughts on “What’s going on with Econet’s mobile internet services

  1. Telone went down at around the same time as econet for me… I’m still unable to connect using telone

    Reply

  2. This econet thing. No notification or form of communication on the issue. Had to dive to network to complete my online assignment

    Reply

  3. My econet data was off from about 5pm till after 6. It’s back now but I am on zol fibroniks at the moment

    Reply

