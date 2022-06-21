What’s going on with Econet’s mobile internet services

We have been seeing reports that Econet mobile internet services went completely off sometime this afternoon. It’s unclear at the moment if this is a nationwide blackout because there are some people who responded to our call on Twitter saying that Econet mobile data was working on their end.

Whatsapp groups are also alight with reports of Econet’s mobile internet services just having ghosted for more than an hour.

At the moment it is unclear what the cause of the outage could be, but we have reached out to Econet Wireless Zimbabwe for more information.

Let us know if your Econet mobile internet is working and where you are located.

We apologise for the Data challenges you may be experiencing. Our engineers are working to restore normal service. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted. Econet via SMS