Zim innovators! POTRAZ has ZWL$175 mil up for grabs

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ) has announced that its annual hackathon has returned. POTRAZ is looking for local entrepreneurs and inventors who have solutions that can improve the social and economic standing of the country.

Who can apply?

The POTRAZ Hackathon is open to all Zimbabweans who are:

A resident in Zimbabwe;

Passionate about technology and innovation;

Have ideas or existing projects that make use of ICTs to proffer solutions that improve the country’s socio-economic status;

Individuals or a team of motivated people who would like to further develop their innovative idea or an existing project.

There are two ways to participate:

You can apply as an individual; or

As a team of up to 5 participants.

Those willing to participate in the Challenge must have completed their Application Forms (link here), no later than 19 June 2022. Access to the form after this date will not be possible.

A total of ZWL$175 million is available to implement the successful ideas with support from the Innovation Drive. Shortlisted applicants will be notified no later than 24 June 2022. You can email all enquires to innovationdrive@potraz.gov.zw.

POTRAZ reserves the right to change the above-stated dates or the format (virtual to physical). No transfer, grant or license of rights under any patent or copyright or to any intellectual property, proprietary information and/or trade secret is made or is to be implied by completing this application. Submit the completed application online at: https://bit.ly/drivezw1



Applications submitted via the Innovation Drive email will not be accepted.