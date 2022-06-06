Zim mobility & logistics startups! Check out this funding opportunity!

Mobility 54 is a corporate venture capital of Toyota Tsucho & CFAO group – the largest distribution network in Africa. They are investing in high-potential startups in Africa and for Africa, as well as also providing industrial support to our partners. The initiative is organizing a startup pitch contest – “2022 Digital Transformation Challenge” calling for innovative mobility startups operating in Africa.

Who can apply?

To be eligible for the program, you’ll need to meet the following criteria:

Be early to mid-stage startup realizing a significant part of the activity in Africa

Operate in the Mobility Tech & Services business sector (cf. detail scope hereunder)

Businesses with a minimum of 3 months’ revenues

Be an innovator and demonstrate a growth potential with strong market traction

What are the business sectors relevant to entering the Mobility 54 program?

Mobility 54 is looking for startups that bring tangible and innovative solutions to mobility challenges in Africa. 5 investment scopes are specified as below:

Logistics (eg. e-logistics platform, route optimization, warehousing, etc.)

Transport (eg. digital taxi/bus platform, multi-modal transport, map-tech, sharing, etc.)

Mobility Marketplace (eg. auto parts marketplace, vehicle import/export marketplace, etc.)

Mobility Fintech (eg. vehicle/motorcycle asset finance, subscription service, digital credit scoring, insurtech, etc.)

Mobility Carbon Neutral (eg. electric motorcycle, battery charging platform, clean energy for mobility, etc.

How to apply

The process to apply:

To apply, please complete the application form here.

Do your best to answer accurately. If some of the questions are not relevant for you or you don’t know how to answer, proceed to the next question.

Participation in the call for applications is free of charge.

Preferred contact details:

Bond’innov and Mobility54 will carefully analyze each application and select the most promising startups

Applications submitted in any other way won’t be considered.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact: 2022Digitalchallenge@bondinnov.com.

Application form to be completed before June 15th, 2022 23:59 GMT