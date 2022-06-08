Zim team crowned World Champions at the 2022 International High School Moot Court Competition

A team of Zimbabwean students have just been crowned World Champions after winning the 2022 International High School Moot Court Competition. The competition is intended for high school learners and is aimed at encouraging an engagement with international (criminal) law. The competition is open to learners from all countries and is hosted in The Hague, Netherlands.

Zimbabwe was the only country representing Africa in the international virtual event with a team of nine girls and two boys.

The students were selected from different schools around the country. This was the first time that Zimbabwe competed in this prestigious competition. To tell us more we are now joined by Teams coach Nqobile Dube, and some of the team members Palesa Sigauke, Kuziva Khuleya, Hazel Chiige, Tadiwa Choto, and Chiyevo Mukonoweshuro.

You can watch the interview with the International High School Moot Court World Champions with the player below. Alternatively, you can click the link here to go straight to YouTube

Cover Image Credit: NewsDay