The 2nd edition of the drone conference in Zimbabwe is upon us

Last year, Zimbabwe had its first Drone and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles) conference where local and international experts met to discuss the latest trends in drone technology & innovation. The event was a success and so we get to do it all again.

The 2nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Drone Conference is scheduled for the 3-5th of August of 2022. Find more information about how you can be a part of it below.

Organised by Precision Aerial and Zimbabwe Flying Labs, this year’s edition is set to build on last year’s success.

In attendance will be “drone operators, service providers, software & hardware developers, regulators, government, non-profit and the private sector for an immersive and experiential event designed to promote the growth of Drones and Unmanned Aerial Systems in Zimbabwe and across Africa.”

Why is the conference important?

Use of Drones or Remotely Piloted Aircraft is on the rise locally and this technology is revolutionizing the way work is being done across a number of key sectors. Drones are part of the broader 4th Industry Revolution technologies and can be a great tool if harnessed and applied correctly. For a young economy like Zimbabwe, drones and their software applications are needed especially in economy mainstays like mining and agriculture; and for humanitarian causes like disaster management and healthcare. Most of the leading Mines in Zimbabwe have begun to deploy drones in different ways for Mine Surveying or Security purposes. The Ministry of Agriculture has also been testing the use of Crop Spraying Drones to boost food security and deal with pests like Quelea birds that affect wheat crops. Zesa recently received full licensing from the Civil Aviation Authority to conduct power line inspections using drones across the national grid.

As you can see, a lot has been happening since the last conference. You can get more information on just how ZESA stands to benefit from drone use here: ZESA is now certified to fix faults with drones. It’s not a silver bullet, more of an efficiency thing.

Seeing is believing

There will be a drone demonstration day that will feature many of the different types of drones used in different sectors.

The organisers say the 2022 edition of the conference will be the first time that such drone demonstration will be done in Zimbabwe.

The demonstration will be done at Woodford Farm, Goromonzi (30kms from Harare) at Precision Drone Training’s Field on the last day, the 5th of August.

Conference details

The conference will run for 3 days, the last day being the drone demonstration day we touched on above.

The 3rd and 4th of August will be the 2 formal conference days where speakers will deliver expert presentations on a number of use case applications including Agriculture, Construction, Conservation & Wildlife Management, Disaster Management, Energy, Utilities Inspections, Land Surveying, Mining, Security & Surveillance.

Conference Venue: Sabre Business Centre – 146 Enterprise Road, Highlands, Harare

Wednesday 3 August 2022

Thursday 4 August 2022

Drone Demonstration Day Venue: Woodford Farm, Goromonzi

To register, visit www.droneconference.co.zw / or contact +263719489139

The speakers

Here is the full list of international and local speakers that will grace the event.

Kim James – Drone Guards (South Africa) Chitula Lukonde – Flying Labs (Zambia) Amit Ramdath – Autonosky (South Africa) Cleopa Otieno – Flying Labs (Kenya) Patrick Weeden – Scout Aerial (Zimbabwe) Jack Shilubana – Flying Labs (South Africa) Tafadzwa Chikurira – ZETDC (Zimbabwe) Piwai Chikasha – Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company Tatenda Mafara – Iron Mask Aerotech (Zimbabwe) Tawanda Chihambakwe – Precision Aerial Group (Zimbabwe) Sam Twala – NTSU Aviation Solutions (South Africa) Itumeleng Mokoena – Parthenius Air (South Africa) Alex Chiduwa – Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe

Also read:

Local drone tech hub launches – Here’s what you need to know about Zim Flying Labs

Local drone training startup now certified by Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe

Local insurance firm now has policies & coverage for drones