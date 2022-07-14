Data and calling prices go up – diaspora please come in

Yesterday (13th July), Econet increased their prices across the board for none bundled stuff and tomorrow Netone is doing the same and of course Telecel will do too. This is because the regulator, POTRAZ has raised the ceiling for these tariffs. Word on the streets is that we should expect another upward revision in August. By the way, bundles will be adjusted soon by all the operators and oh- Liquid (formerly ZOL) and Telone already increased their fees.

The above is a really hard paragraph to digest. It’s too long and it is full of bad news for you and I who reside in this house of stone, Zimbabwe. These services that have become so necessary to almost all aspects of our functioning are slipping out of our reach even further but….

These services are still too cheap

The last time POTRAZ approved changes to the headline tariffs (actual tariffs not bundles) was in August 2020 just after the introduction of the forex auction by the RBZ. The official exchange rate between the USD and the Zim Dollar was 1:85 and today the official interbank rate is 1:394. In August 2020 the parallel exchange rate was 1:100 and today some folks on the street say it’s 1:780

What this means is that the value of our local money is now 4.63 times weaker according to the officials and 7.8 times weaker according to the streets since the last tariff adjustment. So, if the telecom operators aimed to get the same value they got from their services in August 2020 they should have been allowed to increase their prices by 5 times or 8 times depending on which market reflects real value.

However, the increase that has come at least for voice calls is a 60% jump, that is a 0.6 times increase. In effect therefore the operators even after their price increase will be earning far less per unit than they were earning two years ago. In hard numbers, after the price increase they will be earning 8 times less per unit if we use the official exchange rate or 13 times less if using the other one. That’s some crazy decimation of value. But still…

We cannot afford

The above is the economics at the operator end of things. The economics of our pockets is way more miserable. To use the earning situation of a random civil servant who was willing to share their financials: in August 2020 they were earning around USD320 if we converted their earnings at the official rate or about USD270 if converted at the parallel rate.

Calculating what this person will earn at the end of the month when the government effects the 100% in their Zim Dollar salary and then adding the USD100 component of the salary and the USD75 COVID allowance: our person will earn about USD340 at the official rate if the rate doesn’t change or USD257 using the street rate, assuming again that it doesn’t change before the end of the month.

By and large we are earning less and even though the telcos are getting less value per unit from us, we are less able to afford their services. That is the conundrum of this economic mess we live in.

SOS to the diaspora

You see, although the first paragraph of this article sounded as if data and calling have become so expensive, in real terms they have not. It’s just that for a great many people in Zimbabwe, no mater how cheap the services are, they just can’t afford them. This is where the diaspora comes in: A dollar worth of airtime is still quite a lot and goes a long way in placing a smile on people’s face back home.

