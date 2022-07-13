Techzim

Liquid Home’s new internet prices

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka
Internet, phone, Android, apps, Sudan Internet Shut down

Just like clockwork Liquid Home has sent an email to its valued clients announcing that it will be reviewing its prices on the 14th of July.

Dear Valued Customer,

This email serves to notify you of a price adjustment on our products and services effective 14 July 2022 in accordance with Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe approval. This price adjustment is consistent with Liquid Home Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to offer reliable service.

For more information on the price adjustment visit our website at https://bit.ly/2KOND7f

Please be advised that all Unlimited subscriptions will be billed at the new price starting on the 14th of July 2022 and any prepayments must be made against an invoice for the prepayment period. Customers on unlimited subscriptions with outstanding invoices will be billed based on new prices.

Thank you for your business and continued support.

Regards,
Liquid Home Zimbabwe

Liquid Home Email

New vs Old Pricing

PackageDataOld Price ZW$New price ZW$
Fibroniks Zoom10GB15852807
Fibroniks Lite40GB42287488
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB + 40GB503716472
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB570810109
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB + 50GB687016472
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB1289522837
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB + 100GB1522049792
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB1448025644
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited2166838374
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited2885551102
Fibroniks Power PackUnlimited4217374688
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited4925587231
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited1733430699
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited2547345113
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited3995370757
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited71874127289
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited105274186440
Wibroniks Nano OfficeUnlimited-32197
Wibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited-47546
Wibroniks Small officeUnlimited-75811

New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go

DataOld price ZW$New price ZW$
Wibroniks
2GB465749
3GB8141311
5GB22093556
10GB30234867
15GB38376177
20GB43026926
25GB52328423
30GB639410295
60GB953415349
100GB1279020591

If you want to catch the bundles whilst they are still cheap today is the last day. No changes have been announced yet on the USD packages.

