Liquid Home’s new internet prices

Just like clockwork Liquid Home has sent an email to its valued clients announcing that it will be reviewing its prices on the 14th of July.
Dear Valued Customer,
This email serves to notify you of a price adjustment on our products and services effective 14 July 2022 in accordance with Postal & Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe approval. This price adjustment is consistent with Liquid Home Zimbabwe’s continued efforts to offer reliable service.
For more information on the price adjustment visit our website at https://bit.ly/2KOND7f
Please be advised that all Unlimited subscriptions will be billed at the new price starting on the 14th of July 2022 and any prepayments must be made against an invoice for the prepayment period. Customers on unlimited subscriptions with outstanding invoices will be billed based on new prices.
Thank you for your business and continued support.
Regards,
Liquid Home Zimbabwe
Laptop bagsUS $8.00
Logitech Wireless Keyboard and mouseUS $25.00 Harare
HP Elitebook 820 RevolveUS $250.00 Harare
PANTUM PRINTER M6550US $60.00 Harare
New vs Old Pricing
|Package
|Data
|Old Price ZW$
|New price ZW$
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB
|1585
|2807
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB
|4228
|7488
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB + 40GB
|5037
|16472
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB
|5708
|10109
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB + 50GB
|6870
|16472
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB
|12895
|22837
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB + 100GB
|15220
|49792
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB
|14480
|25644
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|21668
|38374
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|28855
|51102
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|42173
|74688
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|49255
|87231
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|17334
|30699
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|25473
|45113
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|39953
|70757
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|71874
|127289
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|105274
|186440
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|-
|32197
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|-
|47546
|Wibroniks Small office
|Unlimited
|-
|75811
New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go
|Data
|Old price ZW$
|New price ZW$
|Wibroniks
|2GB
|465
|749
|3GB
|814
|1311
|5GB
|2209
|3556
|10GB
|3023
|4867
|15GB
|3837
|6177
|20GB
|4302
|6926
|25GB
|5232
|8423
|30GB
|6394
|10295
|60GB
|9534
|15349
|100GB
|12790
|20591
If you want to catch the bundles whilst they are still cheap today is the last day. No changes have been announced yet on the USD packages.
Also read:
- Econet voice, data and SMS bundles going up, now it’s 43 minutes for the price of a loaf of bread
- TelOne increasing prices for ZW$ data bundles
- Why is internet so expensive in Zimbabwe?
6 thoughts on “Liquid Home’s new internet prices”
price adjustment effective 13 July not 14 July kkkkkk things are tough in Zimbabwe
Lol asi vatotuner ma settings?
Not yet, I bought data 30 minutes ago with the old prices
On their website yes but on my liquid home app haisati kkk
how come the 40GB + Night owl is same price as 50GB + Night owl ?
The price especially of 100GB of wibroniks is still better though as compared to current rate. I was thinking they will take it to around 30K.