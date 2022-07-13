Liquid Home’s new internet prices

Just like clockwork Liquid Home has sent an email to its valued clients announcing that it will be reviewing its prices on the 14th of July.

New vs Old Pricing

Package Data Old Price ZW$ New price ZW$ Fibroniks Zoom 10GB 1585 2807 Fibroniks Lite 40GB 4228 7488 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB + 40GB 5037 16472 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB 5708 10109 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB + 50GB 6870 16472 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB 12895 22837 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB + 100GB 15220 49792 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB 14480 25644 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 21668 38374 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 28855 51102 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 42173 74688 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 49255 87231 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 17334 30699 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 25473 45113 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 39953 70757 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 71874 127289 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 105274 186440 Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited - 32197 Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited - 47546 Wibroniks Small office Unlimited - 75811

New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go

Data Old price ZW$ New price ZW$ Wibroniks 2GB 465 749 3GB 814 1311 5GB 2209 3556 10GB 3023 4867 15GB 3837 6177 20GB 4302 6926 25GB 5232 8423 30GB 6394 10295 60GB 9534 15349 100GB 12790 20591

If you want to catch the bundles whilst they are still cheap today is the last day. No changes have been announced yet on the USD packages.

