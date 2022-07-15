Local web hosting company offering SMEAZ members free .co.zw domain for first year, hosting for $1 per month

Is your company a member of the SME Association of Zimbabwe (SMEAZ)? Yes? If you have been trying to improve your online presence there is a sweet deal you are not going to want to miss out on.

A local company, Pnrhost is running a promotion to help SMEAZ members get with the times. They are offering discounts on web development services to the first 100 members to respond to this offer. What’s on offer?

“For as little as US$1 per month, you get business emails, a free domain (yourcompany.co.zw) and favourable charges for web development services.”

Need we talk about the benefits of having a domain? Are you interested in selling your product/service? If yes, you gotta have a domain name. These kids will first look you up online before engaging with your brand.

A strong and memorable domain name adds credibility to your business, improves visibility for your brand amongst other benefits.

Don’t underestimate the importance of an email address that looks like this you@yourcompany.co.zw. Personalised emails are a necessity in this day and age. If you want to be taken seriously, which I presume you do, you can’t be using an @gmail.com email for work.

Pnrhost is offering all the above for US$1 per month for a full year.

If you or someone you know would benefit from this, here’s how you can claim the offer. Remember, only the first 100 SMEAZ members get the discount and the promotion ends on Tuesday the 19th of July. So, you have every reason to hurry.

Simply click here to claim the offer. Or Call/WhatsApp 0778 329 242 if that’s more your jam.

Still a good deal even without the discount

Remember though that even without the discount, it is still affordable to get the services above. Without the discount, the domain costs US$7 per year whilst the hosting will set you back US$4.99 per month.

When you get your domain, you will have to renew each year. Failing to do that will lead to the domain being deleted. Everyone has to do this. Recently we were laughing at Google’s expense when they forgot to renew their google.co.za domain. They managed to resolve the issue before it was deleted though.

