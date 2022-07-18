The Maker Club 2022 Holiday Camp to create Zim’s first 3D-printed orchestra and your kid can be part of it

For those that might not know, the Maker Club is a coding, robotics and engineering holiday camp for kids and teens. They employ unique teaching methods that turn theory into reality. As their name gives away, they are all about letting children make stuff.

Science subjects don’t belong on the pages of textbooks and so at the Maker Club children get to put the concepts they learn into practice. When Maker Club says they help children apply what they learn through engaging coding, robotics and engineering projects you better believe them.

Walking into a Maker Club classroom you can’t help but wish you were 8 again. All around you are projects by kids as young as 5 and you won’t help but marvel at some of the projects these kids take on.

The Maker Club doesn’t tell children what to do but only gives them tools and lets their imaginations run wild. One kid will decide to build a robot in the like of their pet and even bring some of the actual pet’s fur to make the robot as real as possible.

Another will decide to take on Ironman and in both cases they will have to program custom voice phrases and movements. Whilst they deal with that, some other kid decides to make a solar powered carriage and yet another brings to reality a wind-up submarine.

I’m not doing it justice, you have to see it for yourself. You’ll enroll your kid/niece/nephew without hesitation.

3D printing

Is there any tool more essential to a creative mind than the 3D printer? We live in a 3D world and so being able to turn ideas into 3D is a skill that will serve anyone right.

The Maker Club believes in the power of 3D printing. That’s especially the case when a kid wants to build something for which no off the shelf parts can be found. The kid is taught how to work in software like CAD to bring the part to reality and no project ever needs be shelved for lack of parts.

With this in mind, the August holiday camp will be focusing on 3D printing. Hence the ‘Discover 3D printing’ project of building Zimbabwe’s first 3D printed music orchestra.

“We shall be using 3D printers to make functional instruments like guitars, violins etc and at a later day this orchestra will present a recital for charity.”

As you can imagine, kids will have to apply a lot of concepts to be able to pull this off.

The Maker Club will be availing their 3D printers to the kids even after the camp. So, even when schools open, kids will still be able to design stuff and send over the files for 3D printing at the Maker Club.

August Coding Camp for Kids and Teens – Harare

Dates: Level 1 Coding Wed 10 August – Thur 11 August 2022

Level 2 Coding Fri 12 August – Sat 13 August 2022

Level 3 Coding Mon 29 August – Wed 31 August 2022

Times: 5 – 12 year olds: 9am – 12:30pm

13 year olds +: 2pm – 4:30pm

FEE: $75 per level.

August Holiday Robotics Camp for Kids and Teens – Harare

Mon 15 August – Wed 17 August 2022

Times: 5 – 12 year olds: 9am – 12:30pm

13 year olds +: 2pm – 4:30pm

FEE: $100.

Discover 3D printing Camp for Kids and Teens – Harare

Dates: Thur 18 August – Fri 19 August 2022

Times: 5 – 12 year olds: 9am – 12:30pm

13 year olds +: 2pm – 4:30pm

FEE: $80.

Bulawayo Robotics Camp for Kids and Teens – Bulawayo

Dates: Mon 22 August – Wed 24 August 2022

Times: 5 – 12 year olds: 9am – 12:30pm

13 year olds +: 2pm – 4:30pm

FEE: $120.

All bookings close on Friday the 5th of August.

For info and bookings contact 0772 456 067 / info@makerclub.co.zw

You should also read:

An Ordinary Zim Couple Is Teaching Kids To Build Robots And Cities, Your Child MUST Enroll

This local startup is offering coding & robotics courses for kids