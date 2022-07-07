Techzim

Reopening a tab you mistakenly closed & other Google Chrome shortcuts you need to know

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Google Chrome, Update, shortcuts

Mistakenly closing a tab while using Google Chrome is something I do with frightening regularity. I usually end up having to Google the shortcut for restoring a closed tab because I can’t remember the key combinations to save my life. And many of you would laugh because the shortcut on Google Chrome is simply Ctrl + Shift + T which when I look at it isn’t that hard to remember but given enough time I’ll be looking for it again and many other keyboard shortcuts.

In saying that, Chrome has a lot of very useful shortcuts for users on Linux and Windows who don’t want to remove their hands from the keyboard to open menus with a mouse. Some of them are pretty complicated but others are simple enough.

So… Here are the most common “day-to-day” shortcuts to help you better navigate Google Chrome.

Tab and window Chrome shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Open a new windowCtrl + n
Open a new window in Incognito modeCtrl + Shift + n
Open a new tab, and jump to itCtrl + t
Reopen previously closed tabs in the order they were closedCtrl + Shift + t
Open your home page in the current tabAlt + Home
Open the previous page from your browsing history in the current tabAlt + Left arrow
Open the next page from your browsing history in the current tabAlt + Right arrow
Close the current tabCtrl + w or Ctrl + F4
Close the current windowCtrl + Shift + w or Alt + F4
Minimize the current windowAlt + Space then n
Maximize the current windowAlt + Space then x
Quit Google ChromeAlt + f then x

Chrome feature shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Open the Chrome menuAlt + f or Alt + e
Show or hide the Bookmarks barCtrl + Shift + b
Open the Bookmarks ManagerCtrl + Shift + o
Open the History page in a new tabCtrl + h
Open the Downloads page in a new tabCtrl + j
Open the Chrome Task ManagerShift + Esc
Open the Clear Browsing Data optionsCtrl + Shift + Delete

Webpage Google Chrome shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Reload the current pageF5 or Ctrl + r
Stop the page loadingEsc
Open a file from your computer in ChromeCtrl + o + Select a file
Save your current webpage as a bookmarkCtrl + d
Save all open tabs as bookmarks in a new folderCtrl + Shift + d
Turn full-screen mode on or offF11
Make everything on the page biggerCtrl and +
Make everything on the page smallerCtrl and –
Return everything on the page to default sizeCtrl + 0
Scroll down a webpage, a screen at a timeSpace or PgDn
Scroll up a webpage, a screen at a timeShift + Space or PgUp
Go to the top of the pageHome
Go to the bottom of the pageEnd
Scroll horizontally on the pageShift + Scroll your mousewheel
Move your cursor to the beginning of the previous word in a text fieldCtrl + Left arrow
Move your cursor to the next wordCtrl + Right arrow
Delete the previous word in a text fieldCtrl + Backspace
Open the Home page in the current tabAlt + Home

For those who want more technical shortcuts, you can find them with the link here.

