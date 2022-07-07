Reopening a tab you mistakenly closed & other Google Chrome shortcuts you need to know

Mistakenly closing a tab while using Google Chrome is something I do with frightening regularity. I usually end up having to Google the shortcut for restoring a closed tab because I can’t remember the key combinations to save my life. And many of you would laugh because the shortcut on Google Chrome is simply Ctrl + Shift + T which when I look at it isn’t that hard to remember but given enough time I’ll be looking for it again and many other keyboard shortcuts.
In saying that, Chrome has a lot of very useful shortcuts for users on Linux and Windows who don’t want to remove their hands from the keyboard to open menus with a mouse. Some of them are pretty complicated but others are simple enough.
So… Here are the most common “day-to-day” shortcuts to help you better navigate Google Chrome.
Tab and window Chrome shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open a new window
|Ctrl + n
|Open a new window in Incognito mode
|Ctrl + Shift + n
|Open a new tab, and jump to it
|Ctrl + t
|Reopen previously closed tabs in the order they were closed
|Ctrl + Shift + t
|Open your home page in the current tab
|Alt + Home
|Open the previous page from your browsing history in the current tab
|Alt + Left arrow
|Open the next page from your browsing history in the current tab
|Alt + Right arrow
|Close the current tab
|Ctrl + w or Ctrl + F4
|Close the current window
|Ctrl + Shift + w or Alt + F4
|Minimize the current window
|Alt + Space then n
|Maximize the current window
|Alt + Space then x
|Quit Google Chrome
|Alt + f then x
Chrome feature shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Open the Chrome menu
|Alt + f or Alt + e
|Show or hide the Bookmarks bar
|Ctrl + Shift + b
|Open the Bookmarks Manager
|Ctrl + Shift + o
|Open the History page in a new tab
|Ctrl + h
|Open the Downloads page in a new tab
|Ctrl + j
|Open the Chrome Task Manager
|Shift + Esc
|Open the Clear Browsing Data options
|Ctrl + Shift + Delete
Webpage Google Chrome shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Reload the current page
|F5 or Ctrl + r
|Stop the page loading
|Esc
|Open a file from your computer in Chrome
|Ctrl + o + Select a file
|Save your current webpage as a bookmark
|Ctrl + d
|Save all open tabs as bookmarks in a new folder
|Ctrl + Shift + d
|Turn full-screen mode on or off
|F11
|Make everything on the page bigger
|Ctrl and +
|Make everything on the page smaller
|Ctrl and –
|Return everything on the page to default size
|Ctrl + 0
|Scroll down a webpage, a screen at a time
|Space or PgDn
|Scroll up a webpage, a screen at a time
|Shift + Space or PgUp
|Go to the top of the page
|Home
|Go to the bottom of the page
|End
|Scroll horizontally on the page
|Shift + Scroll your mousewheel
|Move your cursor to the beginning of the previous word in a text field
|Ctrl + Left arrow
|Move your cursor to the next word
|Ctrl + Right arrow
|Delete the previous word in a text field
|Ctrl + Backspace
For those who want more technical shortcuts, you can find them with the link here.