Reopening a tab you mistakenly closed & other Google Chrome shortcuts you need to know

Mistakenly closing a tab while using Google Chrome is something I do with frightening regularity. I usually end up having to Google the shortcut for restoring a closed tab because I can’t remember the key combinations to save my life. And many of you would laugh because the shortcut on Google Chrome is simply Ctrl + Shift + T which when I look at it isn’t that hard to remember but given enough time I’ll be looking for it again and many other keyboard shortcuts.

In saying that, Chrome has a lot of very useful shortcuts for users on Linux and Windows who don’t want to remove their hands from the keyboard to open menus with a mouse. Some of them are pretty complicated but others are simple enough.

So… Here are the most common “day-to-day” shortcuts to help you better navigate Google Chrome.

Tab and window Chrome shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open a new window Ctrl + n Open a new window in Incognito mode Ctrl + Shift + n Open a new tab, and jump to it Ctrl + t Reopen previously closed tabs in the order they were closed Ctrl + Shift + t Open your home page in the current tab Alt + Home Open the previous page from your browsing history in the current tab Alt + Left arrow Open the next page from your browsing history in the current tab Alt + Right arrow Close the current tab Ctrl + w or Ctrl + F4 Close the current window Ctrl + Shift + w or Alt + F4 Minimize the current window Alt + Space then n Maximize the current window Alt + Space then x Quit Google Chrome Alt + f then x

Chrome feature shortcuts

Action Shortcut Open the Chrome menu Alt + f or Alt + e Show or hide the Bookmarks bar Ctrl + Shift + b Open the Bookmarks Manager Ctrl + Shift + o Open the History page in a new tab Ctrl + h Open the Downloads page in a new tab Ctrl + j Open the Chrome Task Manager Shift + Esc Open the Clear Browsing Data options Ctrl + Shift + Delete

Webpage Google Chrome shortcuts

Action Shortcut Reload the current page F5 or Ctrl + r Stop the page loading Esc Open a file from your computer in Chrome Ctrl + o + Select a file Save your current webpage as a bookmark Ctrl + d Save all open tabs as bookmarks in a new folder Ctrl + Shift + d Turn full-screen mode on or off F11 Make everything on the page bigger Ctrl and + Make everything on the page smaller Ctrl and – Return everything on the page to default size Ctrl + 0 Scroll down a webpage, a screen at a time Space or PgDn Scroll up a webpage, a screen at a time Shift + Space or PgUp Go to the top of the page Home Go to the bottom of the page End Scroll horizontally on the page Shift + Scroll your mousewheel Move your cursor to the beginning of the previous word in a text field Ctrl + Left arrow Move your cursor to the next word Ctrl + Right arrow Delete the previous word in a text field Ctrl + Backspace Open the Home page in the current tab Alt + Home

For those who want more technical shortcuts, you can find them with the link here.