Tecno Camon 19 5G in the studio for review

The freshly announced Tecno Camon 19 5G which was launched in New York in the USA is in the building. This phone is a sequel to the Camon 18 series where the Camon 18 Premier really was the best overall smartphone for 2021 on Techzim.

It’s not the big boy Camon 19 though. This one sits between the Camon 19 and the Camon 19 Pro with some decent specs. A Mediatek Dimensity 810 chip with 5G support, 8GB of RAM that can be expanded to 11GB with memory fusion, 120Hz IPS LCD display, a very capable 64MP camera, and a 5000mAh battery.

These are all some pretty exciting specs on a smartphone that has a much cleaner and elegant-looking design regardless of it being plastic. It’s got thin bezels as well and this makes the 6.95 inch screen fit in a compact and manageable footprint.

The pricing for Zimbabwe is not yet available for the Camon 19 5G but we can estimate it to be retailing between US$250 and US$300. Right now we are in the middle of the full review so keep a lookout for it here on Techzim. We are definitely going to test its metal.