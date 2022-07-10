TelOne has announced that it will be increasing prices for its data ZW$ bundles as of 11 July 2022. It is worth noting that TelOne does not increase its prices too frequently but when they do it’s a heavy jump from the previous ones. Let’s look at the data prices.
Data prices: Old vs New
|Package
|Download Cap
|Old ZW$ price
|New ZW$ price
|Home Basic
|10GB
|1499
|2413
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|2050
|3301
|Home Extra
|15GB
|1649
|2655
|Home Plus
|30GB
|3300
|5313
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|4200
|6762
|Home Premier
|60GB
|6200
|9982
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|7300
|11753
|Home Surfer
|100GB
|10500
|16905
|Home Boost
|200GB
|16500
|26565
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|22000
|35420
|Intense
|Uncapped
|23500
|37835
|Blaze Light
|8GB
|1349
|2172
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|2098
|3379
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|2698
|4344
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|4347
|6998
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|9300
|14973
|Blaze Supernova
|Unlimited
|18500
|29785
|Infinity Supreme
|Uncapped
|32000
|51520
|Intense Extra
|Uncapped
|44000
|70840
The USD bundles still remain unchanged for those that are wondering. If you are also wondering why the internet keeps getting expensive in Zimbabwe you can click here or watch the video below.
2 thoughts on “TelOne increasing prices for ZW$ data bundles”
I believe they’re still too cheap!!
Cheap for u because you have the money