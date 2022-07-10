TelOne increasing prices for ZW$ data bundles

TelOne has announced that it will be increasing prices for its data ZW$ bundles as of 11 July 2022. It is worth noting that TelOne does not increase its prices too frequently but when they do it’s a heavy jump from the previous ones. Let’s look at the data prices.

Public Notice: TelOne Broadband Tariffs Effective 11 July 2022. pic.twitter.com/MkAga4MlSO — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) July 9, 2022

Data prices: Old vs New

Package Download Cap Old ZW$ price New ZW$ price Home Basic 10GB 1499 2413 Home Basic Night 20GB 2050 3301 Home Extra 15GB 1649 2655 Home Plus 30GB 3300 5313 Home Plus Night 60GB 4200 6762 Home Premier 60GB 6200 9982 Home Premier Night 120GB 7300 11753 Home Surfer 100GB 10500 16905 Home Boost 200GB 16500 26565 Infinity Pro 500GB 22000 35420 Intense Uncapped 23500 37835 Blaze Light 8GB 1349 2172 Blaze Xtra 15GB 2098 3379 Blaze Boost 20GB 2698 4344 Blaze Ultra 40GB 4347 6998 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 9300 14973 Blaze Supernova Unlimited 18500 29785 Infinity Supreme Uncapped 32000 51520 Intense Extra Uncapped 44000 70840

The USD bundles still remain unchanged for those that are wondering. If you are also wondering why the internet keeps getting expensive in Zimbabwe you can click here or watch the video below.