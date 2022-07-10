Techzim

TelOne increasing prices for ZW$ data bundles

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka
TelOne internet bundles packages prices

TelOne has announced that it will be increasing prices for its data ZW$ bundles as of 11 July 2022. It is worth noting that TelOne does not increase its prices too frequently but when they do it’s a heavy jump from the previous ones. Let’s look at the data prices.

Data prices: Old vs New

PackageDownload CapOld ZW$ priceNew ZW$ price
Home Basic10GB14992413
Home Basic Night20GB20503301
Home Extra15GB16492655
Home Plus30GB33005313
Home Plus Night60GB42006762
Home Premier60GB62009982
Home Premier Night120GB730011753
Home Surfer100GB1050016905
Home Boost200GB1650026565
Infinity Pro500GB2200035420
IntenseUncapped2350037835
Blaze Light8GB13492172
Blaze Xtra15GB20983379
Blaze Boost20GB26984344
Blaze Ultra40GB43476998
Blaze Trailblazer100GB930014973
Blaze SupernovaUnlimited1850029785
Infinity SupremeUncapped3200051520
Intense ExtraUncapped4400070840

The USD bundles still remain unchanged for those that are wondering. If you are also wondering why the internet keeps getting expensive in Zimbabwe you can click here or watch the video below.

