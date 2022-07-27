[Video] Elevating African narratives through graphic design with Fungi Dube

In this episode of Story Untold, I chat with Fungi Dube – a Scientist turned self-taught creative solopreneur. She took the bold and scary move of making a career pivot from working in sports conditioning to now being a Brand and Visual Identity Designer.

In my interview with Fungi Dube we discussed, 1) her journey into design, 2) her transitioning from being employed to becoming self-employed, 3) the importance of decolonizing design education in Africa, and more…

Watch the full interview below:

