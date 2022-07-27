Techzim

[Video] Elevating African narratives through graphic design with Fungi Dube

Farai Mudzingwa

In this episode of Story Untold, I chat with Fungi Dube – a Scientist turned self-taught creative solopreneur. She took the bold and scary move of making a career pivot from working in sports conditioning to now being a Brand and Visual Identity Designer.

In my interview with Fungi Dube we discussed, 1) her journey into design, 2) her transitioning from being employed to becoming self-employed, 3) the importance of decolonizing design education in Africa, and more…

Watch the full interview below:

The Story Untold ZW is a media project challenging stereotypical narratives on Zimbabwean creatives, entrepreneurs and athletes. If that’s something you enjoy please subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

