Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement

ZWL Bank charges 2022: a necessary evil for the banks, a nightmare for the customer

Posted on by Valentine Muhamba
Bank cards, Visa, MasterCard, Prepaid Card, account open local curency, bank charges ZWL

The local banks have been updating their ZWL bank charges over the course of the last couple of months which reflects the state of the economy. In a normal country, these charges would be seldom altered for the local currency because those nations have some relative stability. In Zimbabwe, however, things are not so, mainly because of the trainwreck that has been the local economy forcing banks to make transaction fees (which are supposed to be a side hustle) into one of their biggest earners.

Banks are lenders of money and should be making most of their revenue from interest-generating sources. But in Zimbabwe, no one (aside from some corporations) bank their cash be it in local or USD. This leads to banks not having money to lend out to prospective individuals and businesses. The consequence of all of this is that banks have to make some money from every little transaction they offer in order to keep the lights on.

In light (see what I did there) of all the adjustments, here are the ZWL bank charges according to the updated business conditions for the local financial institutions.

itel vision 1
US $142.00 Gokwe
Bluetooth earbuds
US $7.00 Marondera
Opencast Refrigeration
US $3.00 Harare
Huawei y6 Prime 2018
US $74.99 Harare
List your products for free

N.B – These fees are for the base current account and the 2% Tax is assumed for applicable transactions. You can compare and contrast the new prices with those that were gazetted last year with the link here.

ZWL Bank account maintenance charges

The service fee that you are charged per month on your account.

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
$400$150$300$850$300$150$300$500$450$800$750 $500$250

Over-the-counter cash withdrawal fees

Bank fees for withdrawing local currency over the counter at the bank branch.

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
3% min $50.003% min $350.003% Min $45.00 Max $150.003% min $100.005% min $50$70 (flat fee)3% min $200.003%; Min $1503% min $150.003% of the amount withdrawn min $150.003% min $1003%; Min $703% min $50.00

ATM ZWL cash withdrawal (same bank) charges

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
3% min $50.002.5% min $203% Min $110.00 No Max2.5% min $100.003% min $30.00$70 (flat fee)2.5% min $100.003%; Min $1003% min $100.002.5% of amount being withdrawn3% min $60.003%; Min $703% min. ZWL$30

ATM ZWL cash withdrawal (other banks) charges

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
3% min $50.002.5% min $203% Min $110.00 No Max2.5%3% min $30.00Not listed2.5% min $100.003%; Min $1003% min $100.002.5% of amount being withdrawn3% min $60.003%; Min $703% min. ZWL$30

ZWL POS or swipe fees

Point-of-Sale or swipe charges are differentiated from ones where you use that bank’s card on its POS machines and swiping your bank’s card on another bank’s POS machine.

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
Not listedCABS POS: 1% min $60(CBZ to CBZ more than $500) transaction
1%

(CBZ to CBZ less than $500) – $30

Merchant POS (ZIMSWITCH more than $500) – 1.5%

Merchant POS (ZIMSWITCH less than $500) – $30

1% of the transacted amount0.5% of the transacted amountNot listedOther POS:
Below $300 – $85

Above $300 – $85

Nedbank POS:
Below $300 – $50

Above $300 – $85		1% of transacted amountPOSB POS:
1% min $100


Other POS:
1% min $120		1% of transacted amount on other POS

Stanbic POS – 0.5% of the transacted amount		1% min $50Steward POS: 1.5% Min $60, Max $1000.00 for transactions above $500.00

Other POS:
1.5% Min $80.00, Max $5000.00 for transactions above $100.00		1% of transacted amount

RTGS Transfers fees

There appears to be a different fee (with some banks) for Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) transfers depending on whether you did the operation in the bank or on mobile/internet banking platforms.

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
2.5% of transacted amount1% min $400 max $20002% Min $350 Max $3,000.00In Bank: 2% of transacted amount

Internet Banking: 2% of transacted amount		In Bank: 1% min $400 max $2000

Internet Banking:
1% min $280 max $1500		1%, minimum $100, maximum $2000In Branch: 1%; Min %500
Max $1500

Internet banking: 1%; Min %500
Max $1500		In Bank:
1%; Min
ZWL 500,
Max ZWL
5,000

Internet Banking 2%; Min Max ZWL
4,000		1% min $4001% min $500.00, max $5000.001% min $250; max $5,0002% Minimum $200.00, Maximum $3500.001% of transacted amount

ZWL Internal transfers charges

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
1% of the transacted amount1% of the transacted amount3% Min $150.00 Max
$1,500.00		Manual: 2% of transacted amount

Internet Banking: 2% of transacted amount		In Bank: 1% min $200 max $1500

Internet Banking:
1% min $100 max $1000		1%, minimum $100, maximum $1 0001% minimum ZWL 100.00 maximum ZWL 1000.001%; Min
ZWL 200;
Max ZWL
2,000		0.5% min $1501% min ZWL100.00, max ZWL1000.00$100.002% Min $100.00, Max $1000.001% of transacted amount

Bank to EcoCash charges (Bank to Wallet)

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
2.5% min ZWL$30 no max2% of the transacted amountNot listedNot listed3% min $502%, minimum $401% min ZWL$1502.5%; Min $1002.5%, min $2002% Min ZWL250.001% min 50 max 200Not listed2% minimum ZWL$50

Bill Payment fees

Charges for paying ZESA, internet, and school fees using your local currency bank account (the assumption is that this is mainly for mobile and or internet banking platforms)

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
Not listed1% min $60 max $600Not listed3% of transacted amount0.5% of transacted amountNot listed1% min $150Not listed1% min $100Not listed1% min $100 max $200.002% min $75.00 + 2% IMTT TaxNot listed

ZIPIT ZWL Bank Fees

BancABCCABSCBZFBCFirst Capital BankNBSNedbankNMBPOSBStanbic BankStandard CharteredSteward BankZB Bank
2.5% min ZWL$85 no max2%Not Listed 3% 1% 2%1%2%2.5% min $2001% min ZWL250.00, max ZWL1000.001.5% min 250 max 400.002% min $220.00 + 2% IMTT Tax1% Minimum $50

You can check out the full business conditions for your bank with the links below

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

4 thoughts on “ZWL Bank charges 2022: a necessary evil for the banks, a nightmare for the customer

  3. Quite useful research.
    The minimum service fee charges show the amount that the bank will take from your account regardless of whether you have transacted or not. At ZW$850.00 per month, your ZW$10 200.00 deposited into your savings account at one of the banks will be finished in 12 months. The bank will call you to advise you to deposit more cash or else have your account closed for being in overdraft without arrangement. Where then can the public get confidence in such a predatory banking industry?

    Reply

  4. Tyoooo this is day light robbery, its costly to even have a bank account in Zim. How then is Zimbabwe open for business in such environment
    And definitely need a bank account to run a business…kunzima

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).