Liquid Home (Zol) prices to rise again in September to this

We will get no respite in this country of ours. Just when you think you might get used to the current prices, they will be raised to just out of reach. Today, we are talking about Liquid Home adjusting their prices.

We knew this was coming. We were told when the last price adjustment was done that the next would be coming in September. It has come. While there is no reason to celebrate this price hike, at least we got to know well in advance.

Then again the last adjustment was effective on the 14th of July meaning we are getting new prices only 1 and a half months later. It matters less that we got to know in advance, this sucks, no matter how you look at it.

New vs Old Pricing

Package Data Old price ZW$ New Price ZW$ Fibroniks Zoom 10GB 2807 4521 Fibroniks Lite 40GB 7488 12056 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB + 40GB 16472 14464 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB 10109 16275 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB + 50GB 16472 19589 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB 22837 36769 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB + 100GB 49792 43398 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB 25644 41287 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 38374 61784 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 51102 82276 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 74688 120248 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 87231 140442 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 30699 49424 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 45113 72630 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 70757 113917 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 127289 204934 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 186440 300168 Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited 32197 51837 Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 47546 76551 Wibroniks Small office Unlimited 75811 122057

New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go

Data Old price ZW$ New price ZW$ Wibroniks 2GB 749 1206 3GB 1311 2111 5GB 3556 5725 10GB 4867 7836 15GB 6177 9947 20GB 6926 11151 25GB 8423 13563 30GB 10295 16573 60GB 15349 24714 100GB 20591 33153

If you can, make sure you squeeze out one last purchase before the new prices come into effect.

