Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

Liquid Home (Zol) prices to rise again in September to this

Posted on by Leonard Sengere

We will get no respite in this country of ours. Just when you think you might get used to the current prices, they will be raised to just out of reach. Today, we are talking about Liquid Home adjusting their prices.

We knew this was coming. We were told when the last price adjustment was done that the next would be coming in September. It has come. While there is no reason to celebrate this price hike, at least we got to know well in advance.

Then again the last adjustment was effective on the 14th of July meaning we are getting new prices only 1 and a half months later. It matters less that we got to know in advance, this sucks, no matter how you look at it.

flash drive

US $8.00 Chitungwiza

Lenovo ThinkPad T460

US $320.00 Harare

Dell Latitude E5470

US $350.00 Harare

Flash drives and Sd cards

US $13.00 Rusape
List your products for free

New vs Old Pricing

PackageDataOld price ZW$New Price ZW$
Fibroniks Zoom10GB28074521
Fibroniks Lite40GB748812056
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB + 40GB1647214464
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB1010916275
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB + 50GB1647219589
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB2283736769
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB + 100GB4979243398
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB2564441287
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited3837461784
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited5110282276
Fibroniks Power PackUnlimited74688120248
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited87231140442
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited3069949424
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited4511372630
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited70757113917
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited127289204934
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited186440300168
Wibroniks Nano OfficeUnlimited3219751837
Wibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited4754676551
Wibroniks Small officeUnlimited75811122057

New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go

DataOld price ZW$New price ZW$
Wibroniks
2GB7491206
3GB13112111
5GB35565725
10GB48677836
15GB61779947
20GB692611151
25GB842313563
30GB1029516573
60GB1534924714
100GB2059133153

If you can, make sure you squeeze out one last purchase before the new prices come into effect.

Also read:

Liquid Home’s new internet prices (July 2022)

Why is internet so expensive in Zimbabwe?

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

3 thoughts on “Liquid Home (Zol) prices to rise again in September to this

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).