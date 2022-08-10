Liquid Home (Zol) prices to rise again in September to this

We will get no respite in this country of ours. Just when you think you might get used to the current prices, they will be raised to just out of reach. Today, we are talking about Liquid Home adjusting their prices.
We knew this was coming. We were told when the last price adjustment was done that the next would be coming in September. It has come. While there is no reason to celebrate this price hike, at least we got to know well in advance.
Then again the last adjustment was effective on the 14th of July meaning we are getting new prices only 1 and a half months later. It matters less that we got to know in advance, this sucks, no matter how you look at it.
New vs Old Pricing
|Package
|Data
|Old price ZW$
|New Price ZW$
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB
|2807
|4521
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB
|7488
|12056
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB + 40GB
|16472
|14464
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB
|10109
|16275
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB + 50GB
|16472
|19589
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB
|22837
|36769
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB + 100GB
|49792
|43398
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB
|25644
|41287
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|38374
|61784
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|51102
|82276
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|74688
|120248
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|87231
|140442
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|30699
|49424
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|45113
|72630
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|70757
|113917
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|127289
|204934
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|186440
|300168
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|32197
|51837
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|47546
|76551
|Wibroniks Small office
|Unlimited
|75811
|122057
New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go
|Data
|Old price ZW$
|New price ZW$
|Wibroniks
|2GB
|749
|1206
|3GB
|1311
|2111
|5GB
|3556
|5725
|10GB
|4867
|7836
|15GB
|6177
|9947
|20GB
|6926
|11151
|25GB
|8423
|13563
|30GB
|10295
|16573
|60GB
|15349
|24714
|100GB
|20591
|33153
If you can, make sure you squeeze out one last purchase before the new prices come into effect.
3 thoughts on “Liquid Home (Zol) prices to rise again in September to this”
Isnt the rate going down?
The parallel or black market rate might be. However the bank rate or auction rate is still going up weekly
Only the prices are doubling not the data