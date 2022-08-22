TelOne has recently announced their new data prices for home internet. This comes about a month after their last tariff increase. The new tariffs are to take effect on the 1st of September 2022 and they will only be affecting the ZW$ packages. US$ packages remain unchanged.
New prices vs old prices
|Package
|Download Cap
|Old ZW$ price
|New ZW$ price
|Home Basic
|10GB
|2413
|3885
|Home Basic Night
|20GB
|3301
|5314
|Home Extra
|15GB
|2655
|4274
|Home Plus
|30GB
|5313
|8554
|Home Plus Night
|60GB
|6762
|10887
|Home Premier
|60GB
|9982
|16071
|Home Premier Night
|120GB
|11753
|18922
|Home Surfer
|100GB
|16905
|27217
|Home Boost
|200GB
|26565
|42770
|Infinity Pro
|500GB
|35420
|57026
|Intense
|Uncapped
|37835
|60914
|Blaze Light
|8GB
|2172
|3497
|Blaze Xtra
|15GB
|3379
|5439
|Blaze Boost
|20GB
|4344
|6994
|Blaze Ultra
|40GB
|6998
|11267
|Blaze Trailblazer
|100GB
|14973
|24107
|Blaze Supernova
|Unlimited
|29785
|47954
|Infinity Supreme
|Uncapped
|51520
|82947
|Intense Extra
|Uncapped
|70840
|114052
Also read:
Rarely Used 2019 SE2719H Dell Monitor + Gaming Mechanical Keyboard
US $380.00 Harare
Ipad Min 2
US $275.00 Harare
Airpods pro 4
US $15.00 Harare
Apple Airpods pro
US $35.00 Harare
- Google’s subsea cable meant to improve internet speeds and lower costs reaches South Africa
- Can’t use the internet whilst on a call? Voice over LTE allows for it, why are we yet to get it in Zimbabwe?
- Why is internet so expensive in Zimbabwe?
6 thoughts on “TelOne’s new data prices effective 1 September 2022”
Pakaipa.
Its almost 100% increase which is sad and of late their service has been very shoddy and substandard.
Totally agree with you about their service. Very inconsistent lately. Can’t even have a 30 minute Skype call without the connection dropping or freezing every couple of minutes.
Its still reasonable with the rate
Those Home basic,plus& extra packages are still good considering that uu live in an area without much load-shedding plus if you don’t use the internet much
Time for downgrade in packages.i bet zol. Has something interesting in store for us all