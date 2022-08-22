TelOne’s new data prices effective 1 September 2022

TelOne has recently announced their new data prices for home internet. This comes about a month after their last tariff increase. The new tariffs are to take effect on the 1st of September 2022 and they will only be affecting the ZW$ packages. US$ packages remain unchanged.

Public Notice: TelOne Broadband Tariffs Effective 1 September 2022. pic.twitter.com/o88fYictzQ — Tel·One (@TelOneZW) August 19, 2022

New prices vs old prices

Package Download Cap Old ZW$ price New ZW$ price Home Basic 10GB 2413 3885 Home Basic Night 20GB 3301 5314 Home Extra 15GB 2655 4274 Home Plus 30GB 5313 8554 Home Plus Night 60GB 6762 10887 Home Premier 60GB 9982 16071 Home Premier Night 120GB 11753 18922 Home Surfer 100GB 16905 27217 Home Boost 200GB 26565 42770 Infinity Pro 500GB 35420 57026 Intense Uncapped 37835 60914 Blaze Light 8GB 2172 3497 Blaze Xtra 15GB 3379 5439 Blaze Boost 20GB 4344 6994 Blaze Ultra 40GB 6998 11267 Blaze Trailblazer 100GB 14973 24107 Blaze Supernova Unlimited 29785 47954 Infinity Supreme Uncapped 51520 82947 Intense Extra Uncapped 70840 114052

