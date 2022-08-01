Zimswitch raises Zipit limits

At this point, it’s now old news that our economy and the currency are not doing so well and a clear sign of that is basic goods and services cost more than the amount of money you are allowed to extract from your bank account.

Zimswitch has announced new Zipit limits for person-to-person payments. Single transaction limits have been moved from ZW$25 000 to ZW$$100 000 with monthly limits having been bumped up to ZW$400 000 from ZW$100 000 back in June. This review will take effect on the 1st of August 2022.

