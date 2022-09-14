Techzim

HIT to host Technovation Expo later this month, complete with hackathons and symposia

The Harare Institute of Technology (HIT) will be hosting the Technovation Expo 2022 starting from 26 September to 01 October at the HIT Campus.

The theme is: Creating Synergies with Industry Through Innovation, Technology and Research.

Dates and activities:

  • 26 Sep – Public Lecture
  • 27 Sep – Hackathon
  • 27-28 Sep – Research Symposia with Exhibitions
  • 28 – Official opening of the Technovation week
  • 29-30 Sep – Biomedical Symposia
  • 01 Oct – Golf Tournament at Borrowdale Brooke Golf Club
HIT on Twitter

For Registration, Sponsorship and Participation call 0718 792 518 or email techtrans@hit.ac.zw. Do note that if you want to exhibit it will cost $50.

