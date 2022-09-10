“I want to invest in Zimbabwean entrepreneurs at grassroots level” – Fungai Ndemera, Checkup Health CEO

Fungai Ndemera is a successful multi-entrepreneur, angel investor business mentor and STEM ambassador.

Fungai has over 20 years of experience in entrepreneurship, digital transformation, culture and BAME ((black, Asian and minority ethnic) health behaviours. She arrived in the UK as an immigrant and could barely speak English. With her GCSE level and a Diploma in nursing, she turned out to be a successful businesswoman and innovator. She is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs, BAME/minorities and the health sector in developing effective inclusive digital transformation solutions.

In Episode 16 of Story Untold ZW we sat with Fungai Ndemera & discussed her journey from immigrant nurse to health tech CEO. We also talked about the next phase of her career – starting a VC to “finance African entrepreneurship at grassroots level”.

