Mortal Kombat 11 tournament and cosplay event taking place at Shoko festival, end of September

Gamers of Zimbabwe, the time has come to meet with fellow gamers and showcase your MK skills. And also to bring out those Batman costumes into the light. The Gaming Hub zw will be hosting a Mortal Kombat 11 tournament and a cosplay event during the upcoming Shoko Festival.

If you didn’t know or had forgotten, the Gaming Hub zw is “a space for connecting a community of gamers and non-gamers through a combination of gaming on consoles and virtual reality in the form of a (locally designed and constructed) combat flight simulator.”

The Gaming Hub zw is partnering Esports Zimbabwe and others to host a gaming booth at Shoko Festival 2022. You can visit the their gaming booth from 27 September – 1 October 2022 and see what’s what.

Of the tourney and cosplay, here are the details:

MK11 tournament

Date: 30 September 2022

Time: from 1PM

Venue: Moto Republik

Entry fee: Free but registration required to enter tournament

Cosplay (LAN party) social event

Date: 1 October 2022

Time: from 2PM

Venue: Moto Republik

Entry fee: Free but registration required to enter tournament

You can register here.

Do note that this meeting of gamers does not end with the Shoko Festival. The party continues at the Zimbabwe German Society/ Goethe Zentrum Harare after the festival. You can reach out to the @gaminghubzw on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook to find out more.

