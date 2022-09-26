Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

New Zesa tariffs with effect 26 Sept 2022. 45% hike!

Posted on by Staff Writer
Hwange ZESA

Zesa has updated its tariffs for September 2022 taking effect on the 26th of the same month. The tariffs include the 6% REA levy. It looks like the tariffs are up by 45% across the board so expect an equally hefty increase to your electricity bill. You can click here to buy your tokens or just use the calculator to work out how much you need to budget for now.

BandsOld Price per unit (ZW$)New Price per unit (ZW$)
1-508.0215
51-10016.0830.04
101-20028.1752.64
201-30040.2275.15
301-40046.2286.49
401 and above48.2490.14

Also Read:

Buy ZESA tokens

Zesa logo

Linovo laptop think pad

US $330.00 Bulawayo

Apple Airpods pro

US $35.00 Harare

HP 15

US $200.00 Masvingo

Box 4G LTE mifi Router for sale in zimbabwe

US $40.00 Harare
List your products for free

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

6 thoughts on “New Zesa tariffs with effect 26 Sept 2022. 45% hike!

  3. How can the Zimbabwe dollar be stable when every month-end every government controlled services are reviewing upwards Zimbabwe dollar prices of the charges for services and products.

    At the moment a stable Zimbabwe dollar is a pie in the sky

    Reply

  5. It’s unfortunate that the salary for a teacher is not enough to buy electricity for one month. Someone needs to wake up and face the reality out there.

    Reply

  6. And we realized that Solar power is better than Zesa look we already have Replaced ZINWA water with our Boreholes so soon they will be using their Zesa om their own🤐

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).