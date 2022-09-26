Zesa has updated its tariffs for September 2022 taking effect on the 26th of the same month. The tariffs include the 6% REA levy. It looks like the tariffs are up by 45% across the board so expect an equally hefty increase to your electricity bill. You can click here to buy your tokens or just use the calculator to work out how much you need to budget for now.
|Bands
|Old Price per unit (ZW$)
|New Price per unit (ZW$)
|1-50
|8.02
|15
|51-100
|16.08
|30.04
|101-200
|28.17
|52.64
|201-300
|40.22
|75.15
|301-400
|46.22
|86.49
|401 and above
|48.24
|90.14
Also Read:
- TECHNIKARI: ZESA’s strength is TRANSMISSION infrastructure, not power generation with DPA CEO Norman Moyo
Buy ZESA tokens
6 thoughts on “New Zesa tariffs with effect 26 Sept 2022. 45% hike!”
Good thing they can’t charge us for basking in the 🌞
Energy is the cheapest thing but they should have up by 30 percent to be fair
How can the Zimbabwe dollar be stable when every month-end every government controlled services are reviewing upwards Zimbabwe dollar prices of the charges for services and products.
At the moment a stable Zimbabwe dollar is a pie in the sky
a big f u ck you to all z a nu pf members and their brain damaged z a n oi d supporters , F U C K you all !!
It’s unfortunate that the salary for a teacher is not enough to buy electricity for one month. Someone needs to wake up and face the reality out there.
And we realized that Solar power is better than Zesa look we already have Replaced ZINWA water with our Boreholes so soon they will be using their Zesa om their own🤐