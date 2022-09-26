New Zesa tariffs with effect 26 Sept 2022. 45% hike!

Zesa has updated its tariffs for September 2022 taking effect on the 26th of the same month. The tariffs include the 6% REA levy. It looks like the tariffs are up by 45% across the board so expect an equally hefty increase to your electricity bill. You can click here to buy your tokens or just use the calculator to work out how much you need to budget for now.

Bands Old Price per unit (ZW$) New Price per unit (ZW$) 1-50 8.02 15 51-100 16.08 30.04 101-200 28.17 52.64 201-300 40.22 75.15 301-400 46.22 86.49 401 and above 48.24 90.14

