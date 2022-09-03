[Video] “People in the community we serve can’t afford data, so we used WhatsApp” – Richard Fani, Mbilez24 Founder

Richard Fani is the Founder and Director of Mbilez24 – a community newsletter which provides access to developmental information on what is happening to young people in the communities of Mbare, Hopley, Epworth, & Hatcliffe.

The organisation bridging the gap between these communities and service providers, and government office was established in 2018. In Episode 15 of Story Untold ZW, we spoke to Richard about the journey they’ve been on – with a particular focus on what they set out do, the challenges they’ve encountered and some of the successes they’ve had in their 4-year journey.

