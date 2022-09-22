Techzim

Zimbabwe and regional technology news and updates

advertisement
advertisement

You shall not pass a tollgate with expired vehicle license disks says Zinara

Posted on by Edwin Chabuka
ZINARA, Tollgates fees toll gate

Zinara has put out a statement informing motorists that they will not be allowed to pass tollgates if their vehicle license is not up to date. This directive is said to take effect on the 1st of October 2022.

The statement reads:

PUBLIC NOTICE

PC Desktop HDD wanted

US $45.00 Bulawayo

Airpods pro 4

US $15.00 Harare

HP 15

US $200.00 Masvingo

Apple Airpods pro

US $35.00 Harare
List your products for free

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration would like to advise the motoring public that all vehicles without valid license discs will NOT be allowed to pass through the Tollgates with effect from 01 October 2022.

This is in line with the Vehicle Registration & Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) subsection 6 and 22 which states that all vehicles which are de-registered, vehicles with licensing exemptions, and vehicles without number plates are not allowed to move around Zimbabwean roads.

As such, we urge the motoring public to make sure that their vehicles are fully licensed before they embark on any travel to avoid inconveniences. ZINARA will allow motorists with valid insurance receipts to pay for their vehicle license discs at the Tollgates and collect them at the nearest ZINARA licensing offices.

Zinara official Twitter page

In case you need to get up to speed with the license fees you can click here for the latest vehicle license tariffs.

Also Read:

Quick NetOne, Econet, And Telecel Airtime Recharge

2 thoughts on “You shall not pass a tollgate with expired vehicle license disks says Zinara

  1. Well, isn’t this interesting! With the extra steps of inspections, queue evictions and ‘negotiations’ , all i can say is pack your snacks and drinks!

    Reply

    1. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
      Snacks and drinks here?
      I’d rather pack breakfast, lunch and dinner.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FreeData! This website works even when you don't have data or a bundle (Econet only).