You shall not pass a tollgate with expired vehicle license disks says Zinara

Zinara has put out a statement informing motorists that they will not be allowed to pass tollgates if their vehicle license is not up to date. This directive is said to take effect on the 1st of October 2022.

PUBLIC NOTICE

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration would like to advise the motoring public that all vehicles without valid license discs will NOT be allowed to pass through the Tollgates with effect from 01 October 2022.

This is in line with the Vehicle Registration & Licensing Act (Chapter 13:14) subsection 6 and 22 which states that all vehicles which are de-registered, vehicles with licensing exemptions, and vehicles without number plates are not allowed to move around Zimbabwean roads.

As such, we urge the motoring public to make sure that their vehicles are fully licensed before they embark on any travel to avoid inconveniences. ZINARA will allow motorists with valid insurance receipts to pay for their vehicle license discs at the Tollgates and collect them at the nearest ZINARA licensing offices.