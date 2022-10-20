Liquid Home (Zol) prices rising by 61% in November to this

You’re used to it now. Or at least you ought to be. There will be price adjustments every other month and you better be at peace with that.

The regulatory authority, Potraz, somewhat controls how often ISPs like Liquid Home can increase their prices. However, price controls or not, the prices still go up.

The ZW$-USD exchange rate has been more or less stable in the last few months and so one would have been forgiven for thinking we wouldn’t be seeing these price hikes. The ISPs feel they were prevented from charging what they really wanted to in months past and so will not pass up the opportunity to increase tariffs as allowed by the regulator.

If ISPs had their way, we would have been paying these new prices from January. Instead, the price increases were staggered, thanks to Potraz. We saw a price increase in mid-July, then one in September and now another one for November (61%) in Liquid Home’s case.

Here are the new prices, effective 1 November:

New vs Old Pricing

Package Data Old price ZW$ New Price ZW$ Fibroniks Zoom 10GB 4521 7279 Fibroniks Lite 40GB 12056 19410 Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl 40GB + 40GB 14464 23287 Fibroniks Basic Essentials 50GB 16275 26204 Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl 50GB + 50GB 19589 31538 Fibroniks Family Essentials 100GB 36769 59198 Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl 100GB + 100GB 43398 69870 Fibroniks Come Alive 150GB 41287 66472 Fibroniks Family Entertainment Unlimited 61784 99469 Fibroniks Modern Family Unlimited 82276 132464 Fibroniks Power Pack Unlimited 120248 193599 Fibroniks Turbo Pack Unlimited 140442 226111 Wibroniks Unlimited Unlimited 49424 79572 Fibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 72630 116935 Fibroniks Small Office Unlimited 113917 183407 Fibroniks Office Unlimited 204934 329943 Fibroniks Large Office Unlimited 300168 483271 Wibroniks Nano Office Unlimited 51837 83458 Wibroniks Micro Office Unlimited 76551 123247 Wibroniks Small office Unlimited 122057 196512

New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go

Data Old price ZW$ New price ZW$ Wibroniks 2GB 1206 1941 3GB 2111 3398 5GB 5725 9218 10GB 7836 12616 15GB 9947 16014 20GB 11151 17953 25GB 13563 21836 30GB 16573 26683 60GB 24714 39789 100GB 33153 53377

Please note all unlimited subscribers should only make payments after receiving the invoices that will be sent out. Usage based accounts credited with a top up prior to the 1st November 2022 will be deemed as settled for the month of November 2022.

