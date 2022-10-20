Techzim

Liquid Home (Zol) prices rising by 61% in November to this

You’re used to it now. Or at least you ought to be. There will be price adjustments every other month and you better be at peace with that.

The regulatory authority, Potraz, somewhat controls how often ISPs like Liquid Home can increase their prices. However, price controls or not, the prices still go up.

The ZW$-USD exchange rate has been more or less stable in the last few months and so one would have been forgiven for thinking we wouldn’t be seeing these price hikes. The ISPs feel they were prevented from charging what they really wanted to in months past and so will not pass up the opportunity to increase tariffs as allowed by the regulator.

If ISPs had their way, we would have been paying these new prices from January. Instead, the price increases were staggered, thanks to Potraz. We saw a price increase in mid-July, then one in September and now another one for November (61%) in Liquid Home’s case.

Here are the new prices, effective 1 November:

New vs Old Pricing

PackageDataOld price ZW$New Price ZW$
Fibroniks Zoom10GB45217279
Fibroniks Lite40GB1205619410
Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl40GB + 40GB1446423287
Fibroniks Basic Essentials50GB1627526204
Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl50GB + 50GB1958931538
Fibroniks Family Essentials100GB3676959198
Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl100GB + 100GB4339869870
Fibroniks Come Alive150GB4128766472
Fibroniks Family EntertainmentUnlimited6178499469
Fibroniks Modern FamilyUnlimited82276132464
Fibroniks Power PackUnlimited120248193599
Fibroniks Turbo PackUnlimited140442226111
Wibroniks UnlimitedUnlimited4942479572
Fibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited72630116935
Fibroniks Small OfficeUnlimited113917183407
Fibroniks OfficeUnlimited204934329943
Fibroniks Large OfficeUnlimited300168483271
Wibroniks Nano OfficeUnlimited5183783458
Wibroniks Micro OfficeUnlimited76551123247
Wibroniks Small officeUnlimited122057196512

New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go

DataOld price ZW$New price ZW$
Wibroniks
2GB12061941
3GB21113398
5GB57259218
10GB783612616
15GB994716014
20GB1115117953
25GB1356321836
30GB1657326683
60GB2471439789
100GB3315353377

Please note all unlimited subscribers should only make payments after receiving the invoices that will be sent out. Usage based accounts credited with a top up prior to the 1st November 2022 will be deemed as settled for the month of November 2022.

