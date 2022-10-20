Liquid Home (Zol) prices rising by 61% in November to this

You’re used to it now. Or at least you ought to be. There will be price adjustments every other month and you better be at peace with that.
The regulatory authority, Potraz, somewhat controls how often ISPs like Liquid Home can increase their prices. However, price controls or not, the prices still go up.
The ZW$-USD exchange rate has been more or less stable in the last few months and so one would have been forgiven for thinking we wouldn’t be seeing these price hikes. The ISPs feel they were prevented from charging what they really wanted to in months past and so will not pass up the opportunity to increase tariffs as allowed by the regulator.
If ISPs had their way, we would have been paying these new prices from January. Instead, the price increases were staggered, thanks to Potraz. We saw a price increase in mid-July, then one in September and now another one for November (61%) in Liquid Home’s case.
Here are the new prices, effective 1 November:
New vs Old Pricing
|Package
|Data
|Old price ZW$
|New Price ZW$
|Fibroniks Zoom
|10GB
|4521
|7279
|Fibroniks Lite
|40GB
|12056
|19410
|Fibroniks Lite + Night Owl
|40GB + 40GB
|14464
|23287
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials
|50GB
|16275
|26204
|Fibroniks Basic Essentials + Night Owl
|50GB + 50GB
|19589
|31538
|Fibroniks Family Essentials
|100GB
|36769
|59198
|Fibroniks Family Essentials + Night Owl
|100GB + 100GB
|43398
|69870
|Fibroniks Come Alive
|150GB
|41287
|66472
|Fibroniks Family Entertainment
|Unlimited
|61784
|99469
|Fibroniks Modern Family
|Unlimited
|82276
|132464
|Fibroniks Power Pack
|Unlimited
|120248
|193599
|Fibroniks Turbo Pack
|Unlimited
|140442
|226111
|Wibroniks Unlimited
|Unlimited
|49424
|79572
|Fibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|72630
|116935
|Fibroniks Small Office
|Unlimited
|113917
|183407
|Fibroniks Office
|Unlimited
|204934
|329943
|Fibroniks Large Office
|Unlimited
|300168
|483271
|Wibroniks Nano Office
|Unlimited
|51837
|83458
|Wibroniks Micro Office
|Unlimited
|76551
|123247
|Wibroniks Small office
|Unlimited
|122057
|196512
New vs Old Pricing Pay-As-You-Go
|Data
|Old price ZW$
|New price ZW$
|Wibroniks
|2GB
|1206
|1941
|3GB
|2111
|3398
|5GB
|5725
|9218
|10GB
|7836
|12616
|15GB
|9947
|16014
|20GB
|11151
|17953
|25GB
|13563
|21836
|30GB
|16573
|26683
|60GB
|24714
|39789
|100GB
|33153
|53377
Please note all unlimited subscribers should only make payments after receiving the invoices that will be sent out. Usage based accounts credited with a top up prior to the 1st November 2022 will be deemed as settled for the month of November 2022.
