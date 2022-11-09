An ‘Official’ badge for that US$8 Twitter subscription? [Updated]

Things are moving quickly on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the company. Employees got fired then got called back again and the US$8 payments have started rolling in. The result, for now, is a second verification check mark with the label ‘Official’.
So essentially some Twitter-verified accounts are more verified than others. And at the moment it seems the extra verification is only available to a select number of already verified users. Our President included. The criteria being used are Verified accounts of really influential accounts like Presidents, multinational businesses, and the top NGOs just to name a few.
Lenovo desktop
laptops 655
Laptop
3 in 1 wireless charger
Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures.TechCrunch
So far it’s really an iteration phase where they are building the plane mid-fall. How exactly this new verification will work is not yet concrete and apart from priority in searches and replies to tweets as well as bragging rights, it’s not yet convincing enough of its value proposition.
And because a blue verification check mark is a pre-requisite it’s not looking good as a fundraising effort. Only 400 000 Twitter accounts are verified and I am sure not all of them will pay for the 2nd verification badge. But it’s not reached its final form yet so let us see what comes next.
[Update]
They removed it. Glad we took a screenshot of it and used it as the cover image for this article. It seems the experiment has been called off and it’s back to the drawing board. This is a tweet from Elon Musk:
Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t.Elon Musk Twitter
As I said. It’s not the final form just yet.
Also Read:
- And then it was $8. Final offer to keep that Twitter verification badge
- Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn, has many ideas including transparency on censorship decisions
3 thoughts on “An ‘Official’ badge for that US$8 Twitter subscription? [Updated]”
In 2005 Rupert Murdoch paid $580m for MySpace. In 2009 he sold it for $35m
In 2013 Yahoo paid $1.1bn for Tumblr. In 2019 they sold it for $3m.
In 2022 Elon Musk paid £44bn for Twitter.
Reply
What does a man with billions of dollars do at night ?
Guys help which project or business can I start with $25usd any ideas ?