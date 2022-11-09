An ‘Official’ badge for that US$8 Twitter subscription? [Updated]

Things are moving quickly on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the company. Employees got fired then got called back again and the US$8 payments have started rolling in. The result, for now, is a second verification check mark with the label ‘Official’.

So now there’s two verified checks. One that shows next to your profile in replies, in retweets, and everywhere else: It means you’re a Twitter Blue subscriber.



The other one (“Official”) only shows up on certain profiles and on tlmeline…… pic.twitter.com/qXZ1lfxFIc — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) November 9, 2022

So essentially some Twitter-verified accounts are more verified than others. And at the moment it seems the extra verification is only available to a select number of already verified users. Our President included. The criteria being used are Verified accounts of really influential accounts like Presidents, multinational businesses, and the top NGOs just to name a few.

Not all previously verified accounts will get the ‘Official’ label and the label is not available for purchase. Accounts that will receive it include government accounts, commercial companies, business partners, major media outlets, publishers and some public figures. TechCrunch

A lot of folks have asked about how you'll be able to distinguish between @TwitterBlue subscribers with blue checkmarks and accounts that are verified as official, which is why we’re introducing the “Official" label to select accounts when we launch. pic.twitter.com/0p2Ae5nWpO — Esther Crawford ✨ (@esthercrawford) November 8, 2022

So far it’s really an iteration phase where they are building the plane mid-fall. How exactly this new verification will work is not yet concrete and apart from priority in searches and replies to tweets as well as bragging rights, it’s not yet convincing enough of its value proposition.

And because a blue verification check mark is a pre-requisite it’s not looking good as a fundraising effort. Only 400 000 Twitter accounts are verified and I am sure not all of them will pay for the 2nd verification badge. But it’s not reached its final form yet so let us see what comes next.

[Update]

They removed it. Glad we took a screenshot of it and used it as the cover image for this article. It seems the experiment has been called off and it’s back to the drawing board. This is a tweet from Elon Musk:

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t. Elon Musk Twitter

As I said. It’s not the final form just yet.

