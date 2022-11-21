Black Friday Tech deals in Zimbabwe! Up to 58% off

The week has arrived and banks left right and center are reminding us that they have Visa and Mastercards that can buy stuff online. Black Friday stuff. Well before you go on Amazon maybe you want to check out some deals available in Zimbabwe starting 25 November 2022. Up to 58% off on some products.

Disclaimer: The product descriptions are not our own but of the resellers. On products reviewed by us, you will see a note written ‘Click here to read the review‘. Click on the headings to view the retailer or the actual product. Discounts are subject to change without warning.

Upgraded Driver Technology: Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker has dual drivers with 100% pure titanium diaphragms that extend treble up to 40kHz and minimize distortion.

Enhanced Bass: Dual passive radiators and upgraded BassUp technology work in tandem to pump up the bass in real-time—even at low volumes.

16W Stereo Sound: Soundcore 3’s stereo sound makes your music sound more immersive and pumps up the atmosphere in both indoor and outdoor spaces.

24-Hour Playtime: Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker is perfect for taking on days out or weekends away thanks to its ultra-long playtime that lets you listen to up to 480 songs on a single charge.

IPX7 Waterproof: Drench Soundcore 3 Bluetooth speaker in the shower, submerge it in the pool, or get it soaked on a rainy day—the IPX7 waterproof case will still protect all the important stuff inside.

Dolby AtmosⓇ: The world’s leading surround sound technology reproduces breathtaking, moving audio from all around you—even overhead.

Built-In Subwoofers: Infini Pro’s integrated 2.1 channel design pairs two front-facing 2.5-inch mid-range drivers and 1-inch tweeters with dual, up-facing 3-inch built-in subwoofers, symmetrical bass reflex ports, and exclusive BassUp technology for intense low frequencies and 105dB of room-filling sound.

Customized Sound Modes: Choose from Movie, Music, or Voice mode to enhance Infini Pro’s sound for the media you’re watching or listening to.

Versatile Input Options: Choose from HDMI, HDMI ARC, optical, or Bluetooth 5.0 connections. Also supports 4K HDR and Dolby Vision pass-through to 4K TVs.

Slim Design: Infini Pro’s low profile, streamlined body is 36 inches in length, and is wrapped in a discreet black fabric to allow it to blend in effortlessly with your interior.

Wider Soundstage

Life P2’s graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary accuracy and an ultra-realistic listening experience.

Life P2's graphene drivers oscillate with extreme precision to bring you sound with extraordinary accuracy and an ultra-realistic listening experience.

Life P2 wireless earbuds have 4 microphones (2 per earbud) to enhance voice pick-up and remove background noises—making them ideal for home offices.

Life P2 wireless earbuds have 4 microphones (2 per earbud) to enhance voice pick-up and remove background noises—making them ideal for home offices.

Enjoy 7 hours of listening from a single charge, and extend it to 40 hours with the compact charging case. For a quick boost of power when you’re on the move, charge the earbuds for just 10 minutes and get 1 hour of listening.

Enjoy 7 hours of listening from a single charge, and extend it to 40 hours with the compact charging case. For a quick boost of power when you're on the move, charge the earbuds for just 10 minutes and get 1 hour of listening.

Bluetooth 5.0 creates an unbreakable connection between your device and Life P2 wireless earbuds for skip-free audio even in busy spaces.

Bluetooth 5.0 creates an unbreakable connection between your device and Life P2 wireless earbuds for skip-free audio even in busy spaces.

Get a confident and satisfying fit in only 3 steps. For the best call quality, ensure the microphone is directed toward your mouth.

Get a confident and satisfying fit in only 3 steps. For the best call quality, ensure the microphone is directed toward your mouth.

Life P2 wireless earbuds have IPX7-rated protection to resist liquids.

Hi-res Audio: motion+ is equipped with stunning Hi-Res Audio which is further enhanced by Qualcomm aptX for lossless music reproduction when streaming via Bluetooth.

Huge sound with intense bass: packed with two Ultra high-frequency tweeters, neodymium woofers, and passive radiators to fill every corner of your room with 30W of rich sound. Low frequencies are enhanced in real-time by our exclusive bass-up technology.

Exceptional depth and clarity: motion+’s Ultra-wide frequency range stretches from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and is paired with an advanced DSP to ensure all the details and idiosyncrasies of a song are faithfully reproduced.

IPX7 waterproof: fully-waterproof casing provides an impenetrable barrier against liquids.

12-Hour playtime: motion+’s built-in 6, 700 mAh battery lets you effortlessly soundtrack wild weekends, cozy evenings, or long summer days outdoors.

360° Coverage: 6 microphones arranged in a 360° array pick up voices from all directions to instantly transform any space at home or the office into a meeting room.

Smart Voice Enhancement: PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone utilizes a custom DSP algorithm to optimize your voice in real-time and effectively reduce background noises.

Optimized Clarity and Volume: Your voice is automatically balanced to make up for differences in volume and distance from the Bluetooth speakerphone.

Perfect For Home Offices: Connect to your phone via Bluetooth or to your computer with a USB-C cable—without needing to install drivers. PowerConf Bluetooth speakerphone is Zoom certified and is compatible with all popular online conferencing platforms.

24 Hours of Call Time: A built-in 6,700mAh battery gives you the option to go wireless and hold meetings virtually anywhere. Integrated Anker PowerIQ technology allows you to charge other devices via PowerConf at optimized speeds.

360° Immersive Sound: A portable Bluetooth speaker with Powerful 360°, bass-driven audio. Dual drivers and passive radiators combine with BassUp™ technology to generate a portable party with 20W of intense sound.

Beat-Driven Light Show: A totally reimagined rainbow light show that pulses, phases, and shines to the beat of your music. Double light rings simultaneously shine down onto the dancefloor and up into the atmosphere for pumping floor-to-ceiling illumination.

Pool Party Proof: No matter where the music needs to be, Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speaker is suited up and ready. Super-safe IPX7 waterproof protection effortlessly withstands spills, rain, and even complete submersion in water.

PartyCast Technology: Link 100+ Flare 2 portable Bluetooth speakers to party into the next dimension—sound and light synchronize across every speaker for a seamlessly electrifying experience.

Customize The Atmosphere: Enhance your audio with complete EQ control then tailor the light show to your mood with 6 mesmerizing lighting modes.

Hi-res certified sound: The Hi-Res logo is of exceptional audio quality, awarded only to audio devices capable of producing the most accurate representation of what the artist intended. Unlike ordinary headphones, life Q10 delivers sound up to 40 kHz for the richest, most nuanced listening experience.

Bass up: our exclusive bass up technology analyzes your Audio’s low frequencies in real-time and instantly increases the Bass. Combined with oversized 40mm dynamic drivers, bass power is boosted up to 100%. a button on the right ear cup of the wireless over-ear headphones activates bass up.

60-Hour playtime: an advanced Bluetooth chip with reduced power draw combines with Anker’s world-renowned power technology to offer enormous playtime, even for wireless over-ear headphones. Listen for 2 hours a day for an entire month.

Fast charging: in a rush? Charge life Q10 wireless over-ear headphones for 5 minutes and listen for up to 5 hours. With a USB-C charging port for charging convenience and expanded compatibility.

Upgraded Noise Cancellation with Multiple Modes

Hi-Res Certified Audio with Remarkable Clarity and Detail

Clear Calls via Built-In Microphones

Extended 40-Hour Playtime

5-Minute Charge = 4-Hour Playtime

Lighter Build and More Comfortable Fit

Customizable EQ with Soundcore App

Transparency Mode

ACAA 2.0: Our exclusive coaxial dual driver technology delivers high and low-frequency sound directly to your ear without interference. Its wide soundstage is detailed and spacious, the bass has a deep punch, the mids are luscious, and the treble sparkles.

Personalized Noise Cancelling: Standard noise canceling only adjusts noise based on data. HearID ANC analyzes your ears and the level of in-ear pressure to create a tailored profile that optimizes noise reduction and reduces external sound to suit your ears.

Fusion Comfort Fit: Liberty 3 Pro’s earbuds have a triple-point ergonomic shape and built-in ear pressure relief for all-day comfort. 4 sizes of liquid silicone ear tips and flexible ear wings ensure you get a strong seal and secure grip.

Update Firmware: Before using Liberty 3 Pro for the first time, connect to the Soundcore app and update the earbuds’ firmware to the latest version.

Easy Setup: Install in minutes all by yourself. The entry sensors attach to doors and windows, while the motion sensor and keypad can be secured to walls via the included mounts.

No Monthly Fees: Designed to protect your home, as well as your wallet, Eufy Security products, are one-time purchases that combine security with convenience.

Instant Alerts: Get notified as soon as a motion or a breach is detected with the Eufy Security app.

Security in Seconds: Arm and disarm in seconds by keying in your password or directly from your phone via the Eufy Security App.

What’s In The Box: HomeBase, keypad, motion sensor, 2 × entry sensors, owner’s manual, and Happy Card.

The Mi Watch Color has GPS

Multi-function NFC

Packs a 420mAh battery with up to 14 days on a single charge.

Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity.

1.39” AMOLED display.

Support for over 110 different watch faces.

Step counter, exercise tracking, sleep tracking, and heart rate monitoring.

Click here to read the review

Suitable for both wet and dry hair.

The heatable plate is made of ceramic and does not directly touch the hair, thus preventing it from burning or weakening.

The ionic technology and fast and stable heat conduction.

The 5 levels of adjustment allow you to adapt it to a wide variety of hair types.

The cable can be rotated 360 degrees to make it easier to handle and prevent breakage.

Automatic switch-off 30 minutes after switching on, to make it easier to use and also prevent it from breaking

Simulate Real Natural Wind

Adjustable Height for Multiple use cases

Quiet Operation, as low as 37.2 dB(A)

140° Wide Range Adjustment

7 Custom Engineered Blades

3 Airflow Settings

15m Airflow Distance

Hair Curler + Hair Straightener two-in-one use

Ceramic glaze coating adopted on the surface will produce negative ions, good for hair caring

Anti-scald protection

3 steady temperature settings: 160°C, 180°C, 200°C

30 seconds of rapid heating

One-click locking

Swiveled power cord for easy hanging

Perfect Temperature

Perfect Glass of Water

Intelligent Water Temperature Control

304 Stainless Steel Liner

Fast Boiling

Connect to Mi Home App Via Bluetooth

Stylish Bar Shaped Speaker

Wireless Home Theater Speaker

Wall-Mounting Compatible

Bluetooth: 5.0

3.5mm Stereo, AUX Input, Coaxial Input

30W Input Power

80Hz ~ 20000Hz Acoustic Frequency Response Range

4 ohms Rated Impedance

Display: 1.55″square thin-film transistor (TFT)screen

Resolution: 320*360

Sensors: Optical heart rate sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass

GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/BeiDou

16 precisely finished tips will allow you to repair most appliances and furniture.

Mi ratchet technology and excellent quality translate into a modern set you can rely on

Three-gear high-torque ratchet to improve work efficiency.

45-tooth high-precision ratchet, smooth operation.

Detachable press magazine.

16 kinds of bit models, detachable extension rods.

Faceted handle design, comfortable to hold.

48MP Ultra Clear Selfie Camera

64MP Ultra Clear Quad Camera

Ultra Pro Video Camera

6.8″Dot-in, 90Hz FHD+Display

5000mAh, 25W Flash Charge

CPU Helio G95, 256+8GB Memory

Dual Speakers Surround Sound

Front Camera with Dual Flash, Rear Camera with Quad Flash

HiOS based on Android™ 11

Android 11

6.1 Inch

Mediatek MT6739WA

1GB RAM

32 GB

5 Megapixels main camera

Advanced Sleep Coaching

Develop better sleep habits with Advanced Sleep Coaching that helps you manage your overall sleep quality.

Get stats that help you be at your best with body composition info right on your wrist — everything from body fat readings to your Body Mass Index (BMI).

Get stats that help you be at your best with body composition info right on your wrist — everything from body fat readings to your Body Mass Index (BMI).

Get more accurate wellness readings thanks to an improved, curved sensor that gets closer to your skin.

Get more accurate wellness readings thanks to an improved, curved sensor that gets closer to your skin.

Whether you're running, swimming or rowing, make the most of every outdoor adventure with Auto Workout Tracking.

Whether you’re running, swimming or rowing, make the most of every outdoor adventure with Auto Workout Tracking.

Stay powered up throughout your busiest days with an improved battery that can keep up with you.

Stay powered up throughout your busiest days with an improved battery that can keep up with you.

Do all your daily routines with confidence — the sapphire crystal glass face is 1.6x stronger to stand the test of the hardest days.

Do all your daily routines with confidence — the sapphire crystal glass face is 1.6x stronger to stand the test of the hardest days.

Wander all you want and still know where you are with enhanced GPS and voice navigation right on your wrist.

Wander all you want and still know where you are with enhanced GPS and voice navigation right on your wrist.

Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your Galaxy mobile devices.

Stay connected on your adventures when you sync Galaxy Watch5 to your Galaxy mobile devices.

Do more when you pair your Galaxy Watch5 to your Galaxy smartphone

Do more when you pair your Galaxy Watch5 to your Galaxy smartphone

Customize your outfit. Galaxy Watch5 will match any mood or look with a wide array of band and watch-face choices.

Customize your outfit. Galaxy Watch5 will match any mood or look with a wide array of band and watch-face choices.

Light up your life with 8K video

Shoot videos that rival how epic your life is with stunning 8K recording.

The video you capture is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The video you capture is effortlessly smooth, thanks to Auto Focus Video Stabilization on Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Capture the night with crystal-clear, bright pics and videos, no matter the lighting with Night Mode.

Capture the night with crystal-clear, bright pics and videos, no matter the lighting with Night Mode.

Put all your favorite details on display. Portrait Mode auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center, making all your photos worthy of a frame.

Put all your favorite details on display. Portrait Mode auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center, making all your photos worthy of a frame.

Capture premium detail with 108MP resolution — the highest available on a smartphone.

Capture premium detail with 108MP resolution — the highest available on a smartphone.

Your favorite content will look even more epic on our brightest display ever with Vision Booster.

Your favorite content will look even more epic on our brightest display ever with Vision Booster.

Streaming on the go, working from your patio, or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 Ultra adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

Streaming on the go, working from your patio, or binge-watching late into the night? The Galaxy S22 Ultra adaptive screen automatically optimizes color and brightness, outdoors and indoors.

Power every scroll, click, tap and stream all day long and then some with an intelligent, long-lasting battery.

Power every scroll, click, tap and stream all day long and then some with an intelligent, long-lasting battery.

Dive back into action at a moment's notice with 45W Super-Fast Charging.

Dive back into action at a moment’s notice with 45W Super-Fast Charging.

New phone. New S Pen. Now you can unleash your creativity on Galaxy S22 Ultra with an embedded S Pen.

New phone. New S Pen. Now you can unleash your creativity on Galaxy S22 Ultra with an embedded S Pen.

Expertly engineered to outlast your day with class. Finally, a phone that meets your standards.

Expertly engineered to outlast your day with class. Finally, a phone that meets your standards.

Watch viral YouTube videos and content together with your friends, from anywhere.

Watch viral YouTube videos and content together with your friends, from anywhere.

Experience out-of-this-world zoom power with 100x Space Zoom.

Experience out-of-this-world zoom power with 100x Space Zoom.

Snap perfect, profile-worthy photos and viral videos at the same time in one click.

Snap perfect, profile-worthy photos and viral videos at the same time in one click.

Slide into the director's chair and create share-ready videos on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic pro-style effects.

Slide into the director’s chair and create share-ready videos on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic pro-style effects.

Your life is full, but your storage shouldn't be. Get the space you need and then some with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB memory options for Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Your life is full, but your storage shouldn’t be. Get the space you need and then some with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB memory options for Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Snap, switch, stream and surf with the speed of our fastest processor ever.

Snap, switch, stream and surf with the speed of our fastest processor ever.

Use your phone with confidence — Galaxy S22 Ultra helps keep your private data protected with multilayered security.

Use your phone with confidence — Galaxy S22 Ultra helps keep your private data protected with multilayered security.

Link to Windows gives you the power to sync your phone with your PC, so you can work from your phone without even picking it up.

Link to Windows gives you the power to sync your phone with your PC, so you can work from your phone without even picking it up.

Get more out of the activities you love the most when you connect Galaxy S22 Ultra with Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.

Get more out of the activities you love the most when you connect Galaxy S22 Ultra with Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.

Connectivity built for today. And tomorrow.

Built with 5G connectivity in mind, you can share, scroll, browse and binge in a flash(1).

Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi-lens camera.

Zoom in close, take photos and videos like a pro, and capture incredible share-ready moments with our easy-to-use, multi-lens camera.

A night out. Your best friend's birthday party. Family moments you'll want to remember forever. Capture your life's best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video.

A night out. Your best friend’s birthday party. Family moments you’ll want to remember forever. Capture your life’s best moments in head-turning, super-smooth 8K video.

Slide into the director's chair and create share-ready videos on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic pro-style effects.

Slide into the director’s chair and create share-ready videos on the spot with multi-cam recording and automatic pro-style effects.

Create share-ready GIFs and videos in a single take or pick your favorite moments and pull your favorite stills in super high-res to share with your followers.

Create share-ready GIFs and videos in a single take or pick your favorite moments and pull your favorite stills in super high-res to share with your followers.

Pick up more pixels with the highest resolution you can get on a smartphone at 108MP, while an upgraded sensor gives you more color and way less noise in low light.

Pick up more pixels with the highest resolution you can get on a smartphone at 108MP, while an upgraded sensor gives you more color and way less noise in low light.

Zoom in with amazing clarity with a dual-lens combo of 3x and 10x optical zoom, or go even further with our revolutionary 100x Space Zoom.

Zoom in with amazing clarity with a dual-lens combo of 3x and 10x optical zoom, or go even further with our revolutionary 100x Space Zoom.

Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with our highest contrast ratio and a 6.8" adaptive display that automatically adjusts from 10Hz to 120Hz. Plus, intuitive blue-light management adjusts based on time of day to keep your eyes happy.

Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with our highest contrast ratio and a 6.8” adaptive display that automatically adjusts from 10Hz to 120Hz. Plus, intuitive blue-light management adjusts based on time of day to keep your eyes happy.

Transform your story sharing, live streaming, video-editing and multi-tasking with hyperfast processor speeds

Transform your story sharing, live streaming, video-editing and multi-tasking with hyperfast processor speeds

Modern haze finishes with an all-new integrated metal camera design and our toughest glass on a smartphone. Groundbreaking — it's a vibe. And it looks good on you.

Modern haze finishes with an all-new integrated metal camera design and our toughest glass on a smartphone. Groundbreaking — it’s a vibe. And it looks good on you.

Power every scroll, click, tap, and stream all day long and then some with an intelligent battery that works with you, not against you.

Power every scroll, click, tap, and stream all day long and then some with an intelligent battery that works with you, not against you.

Every moment matters. Hold on to them with S21 Ultra 5G's extensive built-in storage.

Every moment matters. Hold on to them with S21 Ultra 5G’s extensive built-in storage.

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

Up to 10 hours of battery life

Lightning connector for charging and accessories

Works with Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard

iPadOS 15 is uniquely powerful, easy to use, and designed for the versatility of iPad

Apps are available on the App Store. Title availability is subject to change.

Always-on Retina display has nearly 20% more screen area than Series 6, making everything easier to see and use

The most crack-resistant front crystal yet on an Apple Watch, IP6X dust resistance, and swim-proof design

Measure your blood oxygen with a powerful sensor and app

Take an ECG anytime, anywhere

Get high and low heart rate and irregular heart rhythm notifications

Stay in the moment with the new Mindfulness app, and reach your sleep goals with the Sleep app

Track new tai chi and pilates workouts, in addition to favorites like running, yoga, swimming, and dance

Track your daily activity on your Apple Watch, and see your trends in the Fitness app on your iPhone

Sync your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks

Pay instantly and securely from your wrist with Apple Pay

All-day battery life and faster charging

watchOS 8 introduces new workout types, the Mindfulness app, the new Portraits watch face and enhancements to Messages

Apple Watch comes with 3 free months of Fitness+, featuring world-class workouts by the world’s top trainers

Apple Watch Series 7 requires an iPhone 6s or later with iOS 15 or later.

6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display

Advanced camera system for better photos in any light

Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos

Vital safety features—Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

All-day battery life and up to 26 hours of video playback

A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. Superfast 5G cellular

Industry-leading durability features with Ceramic Shield and water resistance

iOS 16 offers even more ways to personalize, communicate, and share

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

Advanced camera system for better photos in any light

Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps

Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos

Vital safety features—Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection

All-day battery life and up to 20 hours of video playback

A15 Bionic chip with 5-core GPU for lightning-fast performance. Superfast 5G cellular

Industry-leading durability features with Ceramic Shield and water resistance

iOS 16 offers even more ways to personalize, communicate, and share

6.1‑inch (diagonal) all‑screen OLED display; Super Retina XDR display; 2532‑by‑1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi

The Ceramic Shield Front is tougher than any smartphone glass; the Glass back and aluminum design

5G for superfast downloads and high-quality streaming

A15 Bionic chip; 6‑core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores; 4‑core GPU; 16‑core Neural Engine

Dual 12MP camera system: Wide and Ultra Wide cameras; Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, Cinematic mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording

Rated IP68 (maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30 minutes) under IEC standard 60529

Supports MagSafe accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging

iOS 15 is the world’s most personal and secure mobile operating system, packed with powerful features and designed to protect your privacy.

6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD LCD display

Water and dust resistant (2 meters for up to 30 minutes, IP68)

Dual-camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide and Wide cameras; Night mode, Portrait mode, and 4K video up to 60fps

12MP TrueDepth front camera with Portrait mode, 4K video, and Slo-Mo

Face ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

A13 Bionic chip with third-generation Neural Engine

Fast-charge capable

Wireless charging

iOS 13 with Dark Mode, new tools for editing photos and video, and brand-new privacy features

Body Composition Analysis

Get ready to crush your wellness goals with body readings right on your wrist.

Manage your overall sleep quality for a great night's sleep with an advanced tracker that calculates your sleep score.

Manage your overall sleep quality for a great night’s sleep with an advanced tracker that calculates your sleep score.

Be smart about your heart with ECG Monitoring that gives accurate readings.

Be smart about your heart with ECG Monitoring that gives accurate readings.

Be smart about your heart with ECG Monitoring that gives accurate readings. Fitness / Auto Workout Tracking

Make the most of every workout with Auto Workout Tracking. Stay motivated by connecting to live coaching sessions via your smartphone or to dynamic Group Challenges with your friends.

Make the most out of every mile with Advanced Run Coaching and VO2 max readings to assess your cardio levels.

Make the most out of every mile with Advanced Run Coaching and VO2 max readings to assess your cardio levels.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic works as an extension of your phone so you can talk, stream and text from your wrist on the go.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic works as an extension of your phone so you can talk, stream and text from your wrist on the go.

Tap into the power and convenience of select Google services and apps on your wrist.

Tap into the power and convenience of select Google services and apps on your wrist.

Tap into the power and convenience of select Google services and apps on your wrist. Luxurious Design

Show off your style with a luxurious and timeless watch design that’s great for any occasion. Personalize your look even more with a range of stylish watch faces and bands.

Get moving and motivated with your family and friends. Join the fitness fun with activities and challenges designed just for groups.

Get moving and motivated with your family and friends. Join the fitness fun with activities and challenges designed just for groups.

Get peace of mind while on the go with Trip Detection which sends an SOS to your emergency contact in the event of a hard fall.

Get peace of mind while on the go with Trip Detection which sends an SOS to your emergency contact in the event of a hard fall.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic helps women build a deeper connection with their bodies and their health by helping to log and track fertility windows, ovulation cycles, and periods.

Galaxy Watch4 Classic helps women build a deeper connection with their bodies and their health by helping to log and track fertility windows, ovulation cycles, and periods.

Samsung Health helps you stay on top of your health, your goals, and your upcoming fitness needs.

Samsung Health helps you stay on top of your health, your goals, and your upcoming fitness needs.

Make purchases on the go without your wallet with Samsung Pay or Google Pay on your wrist.

Make purchases on the go without your wallet with Samsung Pay or Google Pay on your wrist.

Tap into a Galaxy of possibilities with effortless connectivity between all your connected Samsung devices.

Tap into a Galaxy of possibilities with effortless connectivity between all your connected Samsung devices.

Cool down the house as you cool down from your workout with a tap of your wrist.

Cool down the house as you cool down from your workout with a tap of your wrist.

Acer Aspire A315 Laptop – US$288.18 (US$50.85 off)

4GB RAM

500GB HDD

Intel Celeron N4000 CPU

Windows 10 Home

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 lite – US$182.75 (US$32.25 off)

3GB RAM

32GB Internal

8.7 Inch

Amazon Fire 7 Kid’s Tablet 16GB – US$103.50 (US$18.50 off)

Includes ready-to-go bundle

Fire 7 Kids tablet includes a sturdy Kid-Proof Case with built-in stand, 1-year of Amazon Kids+, and a 2-year worry-free guarantee.

Enhanced tablet performance

Fire 7 Kids tablets offer a full-feature tablet experience, including up to 30% faster quad-core processor compared to previous generation, 16GB internal storage, and up to 10 hours enjoying their favorite games, apps, videos, and more.

More stores and discounts

As the week goes there may be more products and stores added to this article so you might want to bookmark it. Black Friday is on the 25th of November. One thing to look out for is discounts that are not really discounted. Some retailers might put blow up the ‘before’ price to make it seem like a big saving when it actually isn’t. May your payday and bank account be in your favor.