EcoCash service is down

In Zimbabwe, it’s tough to tell whether or not a service is facing an outage or it’s just another day at the office with Network challenges. However, the EcoCash service is currently facing some challenges and is giving out an error “External Application down” even when dialing *151#. EcoCash Holdings issued out a statement saying:

Customer Notice

EcoCash



Dear Valued Customer

Please note you might be experiencing intermittent service on the EcoCash platform. Our technical team is working to restore normal service at the earliest.



Any inconveniences caused is sincerely regretted. EcoCash Holdings

Seems like spreading your cash over different payment platforms is always the pro tip move just so you don’t get stranded. And you can still buy Econet airtime on Techzim with OneMoney by just dialing *405#. It’s still up.

