In Zimbabwe, it’s tough to tell whether or not a service is facing an outage or it’s just another day at the office with Network challenges. However, the EcoCash service is currently facing some challenges and is giving out an error “External Application down” even when dialing *151#. EcoCash Holdings issued out a statement saying:
Customer NoticeEcoCash Holdings
EcoCash
Dear Valued Customer
Please note you might be experiencing intermittent service on the EcoCash platform. Our technical team is working to restore normal service at the earliest.
Any inconveniences caused is sincerely regretted.
Seems like spreading your cash over different payment platforms is always the pro tip move just so you don’t get stranded. And you can still buy Econet airtime on Techzim with OneMoney by just dialing *405#. It’s still up.
3 thoughts on “EcoCash service is down”
Apa ndikutobva kutenga airtime ikaita izvozvii
Ehe irikuita iyi ndashaya kuti why zvikunzi its down, Ecocash is working 100%
“…you might be experiencing intermittent service…”. I really don’t know what else to say except read the notice 🤦🏿♂️