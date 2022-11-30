Techzim

Grade 7 results are out. Here is how to view them

Posted on by Staff Writer
students,

Finally, the Grade 7 results are out and for this year it’s earlier than usual ever since the wake of the COVID pandemic. While the number of students that sat for the exams was higher than that of 2021, the pass rate did fall from 41.13% to 40.09%. To access the results, all you need to do is this.

  • Go to the Zimsec website www.zimsec.co.zw
  • Click on ‘View results’
  • Select the region with the school that the student registered and wrote in
  • Enter the login details.

If you do not have login details yet, you can create an account by clicking here or choosing the ‘Create account’ option on the Zimsec results login page. All the instructions on how to create an account are on the page.

